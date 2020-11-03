While most polling station across Cape Ann had little excitement throughout the day, Gloucester's West Parish Elementary School was the talk of the town.
In the middle of election day, the memory card of the voting machine for Ward 5 Precinct 2 became corrupt and made it impossible for poll workers to electronically retrieve the count of and the votes on those ballots cast before the incident.
City Clerk Joanne Senos said that when she brought a new memory card and installed it into the machine, it restarted the polling results.
"It was our worst nightmare," City Clerk Joanne Senos said, explaining that she contacted the Secretary of State's Office as soon as she found out.
Senos explained that at the time of the incident, voters were hesitant to submit their ballot any other way than in the machine.
To get an accurate count of the ballots cast at that precinct, Senos's assistant city clerk will go to the elementary school once the polls close at 8 p.m. and count every ballot that was submitted prior to the memory card becoming corrupt.
All 300 or so, Senos said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.