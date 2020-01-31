MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex Regional School District officials say it will cost almost $27.3 million to run the schools in fiscal year 2021.
Members of the district’s School Committee will meet Tuesday, Feb. 4, to confirm the fiscal 2021 budget, totaling a tentative $27,290,301. Fiscal year 2021 runs from July 1, 2020, to June 31, 2021.
District Director of Finance Avi Urbas presented the latest line item estimates to the committee at its meeting this past Tuesday.
The estimated budget as it stands is $1,225,357 more than last year’s, a 4.7% increase. For the past five years, the annual increase has averaged 3.3% — the previous fiscal year’s increase was below average, at 3.21%. A $375,000 gap between the operating budget and available funds for fiscal 2021 also needs to be closed.
Urbas said he is confident the final budget figure will be smaller than what it is now and the funding gap will be filled. The district is still waiting on state reimbursements for “circuit breaker” students, which cover 75% of the costs associated with certain special education students, and transportation for out-of-district students. In addition, he said, expected retirements this year could net $60,000 in savings.
One of biggest increases in the 2021 budget is for out-of-district tuitions. Due to recent student move-ins and four residential placements costing $100,000 to $200,000, this upcoming year will see costs of $1,020,477, which is $135,614 or around 15% higher than last year. This increase is luckily not as drastic as the hike from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020, which topped off at 42%.
Health insurance costs are also still on the rise — up more than $400,000 from fiscal 2020 at $5,236,975. The estimated total cost is based on previous claims data, industry inflation trend of 7% to 8%, other non-creditable rates and possible unforeseen expenditures prior to insurance renewal in spring. Saving opportunities are still available, however, Urbas said. The district’s preliminary utilization of its health insurance is less than current industry trends, which could lead to $60,000 on savings if it can be brought down from its current 8.5% renewal rate to 7%. At this time, the reimbursement amount is not guaranteed. Urbas said more information on health care costs will be available at Tuesday’s School Committee meeting.
Not everything is going up, however. Transportation costs have decreased from $767,855 this fiscal year to $735,874 in fiscal 2021.
Manchester is responsible for 64.5%, or $15,164,166, of the school district budget, with Essex picking up the remaining $8,404,622.
