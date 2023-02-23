The reappointment of Gloucester’s top legal adviser, General Counsel Suzanne Egan, which had been held up during a contentious City Council meeting on Feb. 14, was affirmed with a 9-0 vote on Tuesday, Feb. 21, during special meeting that lasted all of 6 minutes and 24 seconds.
Egan’s term expires on Feb. 14, 2025. She was appointed last spring to fill the position formerly held by Chip Payson in the prior administration. Egan is the former North Andover town counsel, previously serving as Gloucester’s assistant general counsel from 1993 to 2008 and general counsel from 2008 to January 2015.
During last week’s meeting, after some back and forth about the ability of some councilors to ask Egan questions during a reappointment that had originally been scheduled on the council’s consent agenda, Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley invoked a charter objection under Section 2-11 © just before the vote on Egan was to be taken. This stopped action on the reappointment until the next meeting, but it turns out this was an error in procedure.
A charter objection is defined as the first time a measure is put to the council, if one councilor objects to a vote being taken, it is postponed to the next meeting.
At Tuesday’s Zoom meeting, City Clerk Joanne Senos said under the section of the charter regarding appointments to city offices, the last sentence of this section says “the provisions of 2-11 © shall not apply to this section so it doesn’t apply to management reappointments and that’s why we are having this special meeting.”
City Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, asked Senos to read out the results of a motion to move the question to reappoint Egan, and Senos said the council voted 6-3 to stop debate, with Worthley, Councilor at-Large Jamie O’Hara and Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil voting “no.”
This two-thirds vote ended debate on the proposal, Senos said, prior to Worthley’s declaration of the charter objection “which did not apply to this reappointment per the charter.”
“So we are back here again, councilors,” Gilman said. With just one item to address, the council voted 9-0 on Egan’s reappointment before adjourning.
