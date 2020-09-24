The City Council voted 8-1 to approve the loan authorization of $4.2 million in ancillary costs for the proposed $66.7 million East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial Combined Elementary School Project.
Councilor at-Large Jamie O'Hara was the lone vote in opposition.
The ancillary costs are the city's estimate of $1.5 million to $2 million for the relocation of the ball field currently located at Mattos Field, $1 million to cover the cost of renting "swing" space for Veterans Memorial students and staff after their school is demolished and before the new school opens, and $1.2 million for the demolition and eventual site distribution work at East Gloucester Elementary School.
"We don't really know exactly what the cost of what this is going to be. We have estimates at this point," said John Dunn, the city's chief financial officer. "But the $4.2 million is going to be a reasonable expenditure to cover the cost of the initial things that we have to do that are outside the MSBA project."
Both Dunn and Public Works Director Mike Hale affirmed that this number is a reasonable estimate.
"The price as proposed is reasonable given the fact that we need two softball diamonds and some parking," Hale said.
Dunn explained that these ancillary costs are not reimbursable by the Massachusetts School Building Association (MSBA) and will not be a part of the debt exclusion vote which is to appear on the local ballots in November.
"If the vote in November for the override does not go through, then this is something that could be rescinded and would not be required," Dunn noted of the ancillary costs. "We are confident that the override will pass and these things will be necessary."
Of the $66.7 million construction project, the Massachusetts School Building Authority's board approved an estimated maximum total facilities grant of $25,496,634, which does not include any money for the city's or construction contingency expenditures.
Dunn clarified in an email to the Times that "in the event that the MSBA determines that any owner's (the city) and/or construction contingency expenditures are eligible for reimbursement, the maximum total facilities grant for the East Gloucester Elementary School Project may increase to as much as $26,942,022."
The almost $40 million of expenses left to combine the two schools will be covered by the debt exclusion, which is up to the taxpayers to approve in November.
Dunn confirmed that the $4.2 million in ancillary costs are separate from the $66.7 million and, in an email, said that "should some or all of the $4.2 million loan order be issued as either BAN (bond anticipation notes) or bond debt, the annual debt service will be budgeted within the debt service lines in the annual budget for the General Fund."
The loan authorization vote came out of Tuesday night's City Council meeting. A public hearing was held prior to the vote to let the public speak on the matter.
Those in favor included Dunn, interim Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Krawczyk, School Committee Chair Jonathan Pope, School Committee Vice Chair Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince and Joel Favazza, who sits on the School Committee but spoke as a parent and resident on the matter.
"There are a lot of moving pieces to this project," said Krawczyk. "The city administration has been thinking and planning ahead and wanted to make Gloucester residents aware of our financial commitment to these ancillary costs."
"Especially our commitment to relocate the ballfield," she said.
Seven residents spoke in opposition of the loan authorization. The city received one communication prior to the meeting that was also opposed the loan authorization.
For four years, Gloucester resident Mary Ann Albert Boucher has been following the conversation around the proposed school building and wants to know if more costs will be revealed down the pipeline.
"Will this be ALL that is needed?" she wrote in a Facebook post, referring to the total cost of the project. "Do we know??? Shouldn't we know??? Will ALL of the costs related to this project be provided prior to the VOTE on November 3rd?"
Others in opposition shared her frustrations, urging the council to preserve Mattos Field and fearful that East Gloucester Elementary School will sit vacant if the project goes through.
The full City Council meeting can be accessed by going to https://bit.ly/3ja3MUI
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.