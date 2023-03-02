Gloucester has new zoning rules to limit new housing construction in floodplains, after councilors Tuesday voted 9-0 for them following three hours of debate and questions and an effort by some to hit the pause button.
The new Floodplain Overlay District zoning rules seek to limit residential development in the seaport’s floodplains, while also providing a new Future Flood Risk District to identify flood risk due to future sea-level rise to guide development. The new rules do not affect commercial and industrial uses.
With some councilors saying they were hearing from property owners caught off guard by the changes, the council approved an amendment to give them three months to get their plans through the permitting process before the new rules kick in on June 1. Under state law, the zoning rules should have gone into effect Jan. 27 when the public hearing was advertised.
“We have a real opportunity as a council to play a leading role in enacting legislation that is timely, common sense, necessary and something I think that all of us at some point or another have talked about the need to enact,” Councilor at-Large Jason Grow said.
The new zoning rules prohibit new home construction in so-called VE zones on FEMA floodplain maps, such as those along the Back Shore and along the shore of Magnolia. Also in VE zones, which could see waves of more than 3 feet during a storm, moving, altering or expanding existing homes, or repairing substantially damaged homes or reconstructing existing ones “so as to increase its lot coverage in the VE zone” is prohibited.
In so-called AE zones, such as those along the Annisquam River, new home construction has to conform to zoning and increased lot coverage within the AE zone shall not exceed 10% of the AE zone. In the case of movement, alteration and expansion of a home, these activities cannot cause the increased lot coverage to exceed 10% of the AE zone.
During questions about the ramifications of the new rules, Planning Director Gregg Cademartori told the council about 20% of properties in Gloucester touch FEMA flood zones and about 800 properties are carrying FEMA floodplain insurance policies.
Councilors said while they understood the need for the new rules to lessen the impact from storm surge and sea level rise, they were hearing from property owners who were unaware of the changes.
“My question is, how many people don’t know about this that should?” asked Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley. “I think the answer is all of them.” He asked if there was a way to reopen the public comment process.
General Counsel Suzanne Egan said city ordinance states that those affected by zoning changes can be notified by mail, but zoning rules also allow that if such notice is impracticable, the council can waive notification by mail, which it voted unanimously to do at a prior meeting.
Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, proposed the zoning go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
“This is a big deal, but it’s a big deal for the people that have been working on this for years,” Gilman said of the zoning rules, saying the delay would acknowledge property owners who were before city boards seeking permission to build in a flood zone.
Grow said he understood there were property owners who were on the verge of having their projects approved, but he did not want to keep the window open too long out of concern this would attract a flood of new applications, contrary to the push to limit residential development in floodplains. Grow proposed an effective date of June 1, which passed 9-0.
Worthley motioned to suspend the rules, continue the meeting for one month, reopen the public comment period and notify property owners who may be affected out of concern that there were too many residents who have not been following the process.
After a lengthy and at times contentious back and forth on the merits of this motion, it failed, with Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil and Worthley voting for it. The council then passed the floodplain rules unanimously.
