The City Council has given its OK for renovations to the Gloucester Police Department and District Court building on Main Street.
The council voted unanimously for a $19.3 million loan order for interior renovations of the leaky 50-year-old stark brick building at 197 Main St., following a public hearing Tuesday.
It’s a project the city had first envisioned as a window renovation and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system project in 2018, Mayor Greg Verga said.
While the building is being renovated, Verga said the Police Department plans to move upstairs to the courthouse space, while Gloucester District Court moves temporarily to Peabody District Court.
When the station renovations are complete, police will move into their refreshed digs to make way for the courthouse renovations.
Verga said it was unclear how people would access the court in Peabody. He said he hoped social service agencies in town would help with the ability to use public transit to get there.
Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill said the court was working on its outreach and the city would be working with it and local advocacy groups “so everyone’s aware of the move and the access.”
“I don’t think it’s in dispute,” said police Chief Ed Conley, “that the conditions of the Gloucester Police Station and courthouse are not in long need of improvement.”
He said in his four years as chief, he has seen water infiltrate the roll call room, the detectives’ space, several offices and the basement.
Water from broken pipes recently damaged the records storage facility. A toilet from the courthouse leaked into the station’s hallway.
Conley said detainees have access to outdated toilets that can be clogged to flood cells. There’s a lack of ventilation in the building and decrepit showers. The live firearms range, which is not coming back in the new building, and training room have tiles falling from the ceiling.
All of the station’s deficiencies will be corrected, Conley said.
The council’s approval comes with a commitment from the state that the courthouse will stay on Main Street once the work is completed over the next two years.
Verga, who took office in January 2022, said negotiations with the court system and the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance by CFO John Dunn and General Counsel Susanne Egan resulted in an amendment to the lease for the state to pay a total of $5.2 million in rent over 30 years which will go toward the project’s debt service.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr said a few years ago he inserted $2 million in a state bond bill for the project, but this authorization has yet to be appropriated.
“We have reached the point where significant renovations are needed and the only location where the courthouse in my humble opinion could and should remain is on Main Street in Gloucester,” the Gloucester lawmaker said.
Brad Dore, principal of the architectural firm Dore & Whittier, said the project has been like “peeling an onion.”
In 2019, Dore & Whittier first became involved with the project to fix the leaky windows. But the windows have residential air conditioners in them which need to be removed. That led to the need to upgrade the HVAC and electrical systems, triggering thresholds in the building code requiring upgrades to accessibility and fire protection systems.
The amount of work proposed had the architects looking at the station’s deficiencies, such as the need to create appropriate women’s bathrooms and lockers, and address numerous security and safety concerns.
As to the timeline, the project could soon now that the council has approved the loan order, Dore said.
Dore said his firm has been working with construction manager at-risk W.T. Rich Company Inc. and the city’s owner’s project manager, Construction Monitoring Services, for about year, so are all ready to move forward. Dispatch would be relocated first over the next two to three months, and construction would take place over 18 months after that.
