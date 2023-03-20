The City Council voted 9-0 last week to amend city ordinances to make the director of elder services a department head, creating a Department of Elder Services within the city administration.
Before this change, the mayor appointed the director of the Council on Aging without council approval. With the change, the director of elder services will appointed by the mayor to a two-year term, subject to council approval. The director will oversee the Department of Elder Services under the mayor’s supervision..
Elise Sinagra has been director of the Council on Aging since 2020.
Over concern about changing the director’s terms of employment after she had been hired, the council voted for the process to go into effect on Feb. 15, 2025, and then after that, during odd years.
Chief Administrative Officer Jill Cahill said the Verga administration supports the move with some hesitation about changing the rules in the middle of the game.
“The current employee was brought on under certain terms and we would be reluctant to change the terms of the game in the middle of the game, so while we support you guys moving forward, we hope that you will understand and put this out, the appointment piece of this out, to a future date to effect a future employee,” Cahill said.
Cahill said Sinagra would be happy to talk to councilors about the work she does and her vision for the senior center.
Frank Bellini said he retired to Gloucester seven years ago with his wife, Cindy, and they have volunteered under two directors of elder services at the Rose Baker Senior Center and as directors on the Friends of the Gloucester Council on Aging.
“It is our considered opinion that the holder of this management position needs to be on par with the rest of the managers within the city organization,” Bellini said. He said the proportion of seniors in the seaport’s population will only grow in the coming years “and it becomes a highly relevant position to support this important population group.”
He asked for the council’s serious consideration “notwithstanding changing horses in the middle of the stream.”
The long-time president of the Friends of the Gloucester Council on Aging, Howard Frisch, said the group recently voted in favor of elevating the director of elder services to the management position.
“The seniors represent almost 1 in 4 of every citizen in our community and I think this position deserves the recognition that we’ve been waiting for years,” Frisch said.
Bob Ryan also spoke in favor of the change. He said he only learned recently, after serving the city for 45 years as a volunteer, that this post did not require council approval.
“I strongly feel that the director of elder services requires approval and reappointment by the City Council,” Ryan said. He said a unilateral appointment of the position “is not the most transparent or democratic way of selecting a city department director.”
Ryan also suggested an appointment to the position and a performance review take place on July 1, 2023, since the same person has held the position since July 2020, and that there is no contract in place.
Councilor at-Large James O’Hara confirmed with Cahill there was no contract in place with the current director.
No one spoke in opposition to the proposal. Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, however, motioned that council approval should go into effect with the appointment of the next new director and be subject of a two-year term and council approval. He also was concerned about changing “the rules of the road.” Council Vice President Sean Nolan of Ward 5 agreed.
“This is nothing about the person in this position now,” O’Hara said. He said other city directors have a term and approval from the council “and this should be no different.”
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross moved to amend Grow’s motion to start the process during the next appointment cycle in odd years, starting on Feb. 15, 2025. Councilors Jeff Worthley, O’Hara and Council President Valerie Gilman of Ward 4 favored this. Gilman said this would be fair to the person in the job now and be consistent with what they are trying to do as a council.
Gross’s motion passed 7-2 with Grow and Nolan voting “no.” After discussion about parliamentary procedure, Grow’s amendment passed 9-0. Grow said he probably should have voted against his amendment, given he thought it was unfair to the current job holder. Grow later joined the rest of the council in supporting the move to create the Department of Elder Services and making its director a department head.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.