City Council President Valerie Gilman told the City Council Tuesday night residents want to know when the council might go back in-person with the pandemic on the wane.
“Almost every person I speak to in the community, the first thing they say when they see me is ‘When are we going to get back in person?’” Gilman said.
Turns out, this is easier said than done, given the desire for the city and councilors to stay on Zoom.
However, there are technical challenges to creating full-hybrid meetings in City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium.
It was noted in a presentation during the council’s Sept. 27 meeting that improvements to the auditorium’s wiring, improved Wi-Fi connectivity and other changes were in the “schematic design phase.”
A hybrid meeting would involve councilors and constituents taking part in-person while residents can still take part on Zoom. The council and the administration favor keeping Zoom because of the increased participation they have seen during the pandemic.
With the council members seeming to prefer to wait until the Information Services Department can create a true hybrid meeting experience in the Kyrouz Auditorium, the council rejected Gilman’s motion for “semi-hybrid” meetings by a vote of 7-2.
It means the council will remain on Zoom for now.
“The public doesn’t seem to be served by us meeting together and not having the public,” said Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil. “I think what we have right now is a good forum. That’s my two cents.”
Gilman had moved the council meet in the Gloucester High School library starting on Nov. 22, with residents taking part remotely (similar to the way the School Committee has been meeting). Gilman and Councilor-at-Large Jeff Worthley were the lone “yes” votes.
Gilman said she felt semi-hybrid meetings would make them a better group of legislators and that the technology is set to go at the high school library.
The backdrop to all of this is Gov. Baker’s decision to allow remote municipal meetings through the end of March 31, 2023.
For several meeting in May and June, the council met in the Sawyer Free Library’s Friend Room, with residents taking part remotely, but then the council voted to go back on Zoom. The library has since closed as it gears up for a building project.
“So this is going to be pretty much the same thing we did at the library which we summarily rejected,” said Councilor-at-Large Tony Gross.
Gross noted the mayor said it would probably not be a great idea to meet in person without the Zoom component.
For months the council has been discussing with the director of the city’s Information Services Department how it could get back in-person after pandemic precautions forced it to go remote in March 2020.
The Kyrouz is favored as a hybrid venue, over the smaller Harbormaster’s Room which is set up for hybrid meetings, because it would be large enough to accommodate a crowd.
Gilman said open meeting law requires a room be large enough to accommodate any person who wishes to attend.
Mayor Greg Verga said Gilman’s idea of “hybrid light” might be a great way to get back in person.
However he cautioned that anything the city does to create an interim space for hybrid meetings could take away from work Ryan Knowles, the city’s IT director, is doing to create hybrid meeting spaces at the Rose Baker Senior Center and at City Hall, Verga said.
During the Sawyer Free Library’s addition and renovation project, the library is loaning the city audio-visual equipment as the city works to create meeting spaces at the senior center. That work won’t begin until the senior center’s roof is replaced, Knowles said.
Worthley asked why councilors could not just come in-person with laptops and meet on Zoom.
“I think we are looking for the Cadillac version, which I think is awesome at some point, because we could all be sitting around with our laptops and have people come into the room,” he said. “I don’t feel like that takes a lot of wiring, it doesn’t take a lot of money, please.”
Verga said “Waiting for the Cadillac may not seem like the best way, but I also think we don’t want to get the Yugo.”
Gilman withdrew a motion to use the Harbormaster’s meeting room for full hybrid meetings starting in November for the City Council’s subcommittee meetings because some councilors had questions about when the space was available, and who would staff the room along with questions about the room’s capacity and potential consistency of the Wi-Fi.