The renovation of the towers of the historic Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Prospect Street is among 14 projects to be funded by $1.1 million in Gloucester Community Preservation Act grants in this the seaport’s 400+ anniversary year.
Community Preservation Committee Chair Matt Lundberg noted that a couple of years ago, a wind storm caused significant damage to the back side of one of the church’s towers, and both towers are in dire need of restoration.
“As you are probably all aware, Our Lady of Good Voyage Church is an iconic Gloucester landmark,” said Cynthia Cafasso Donaldson of Gloucester presenting the project to councilors during a remote meeting on Jan. 24.
“It sits above the harbor and actually is used to guide some of our boats and ships into the harbor. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and very unusually the church houses a very historically significant carillon,” she said. The largest of the 100-year-oldcarillon’s 31 bells weighs over 2,000 pounds and is suspended in the bell tower. She said water is leaking into both towers because of the age of the roofs, but the damage to the tower made things worse.
“It threatens the integrity of the actual tower and therefore of the integrity of the carillon which is bolted into the tower,” she said.
Lundberg said the committee has worked closely with the church on managing the project’s budget. The total project cost is $300,000 and the amount recommended to and approved by the council was $125,000.
Lundberg said money for such projects comes from a 1% surcharge on property taxes. He added that interest was high this year for CPC funding due in part because more people are learning about the Community Preservation Act and there was added interest due to Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary.
This year, the committee received 22 applications requesting $2.5 million. The committee made 14 funding recommendations totaling $1,104,000. After this latest round of funding, the committee had just over $313,000 in CPA funds remaining.
In addition to money for Our Lady of Good Voyage Church’s towers, here is a breakdown of the other awards the council approved after a public hearings late last month:
Historic preservation
$30,000 for the Cemeteries Advisory Committee’s multi-year project to restore and preserve gravestones at the Bay View Cemetery off Washington Street. Total project cost: $90,000.
$50,000 toward new windows in Charles Jones Hall as the nonprofit Magnolia Library and Community Center is renovated. This project includes replacement of windows, doors and a new bulkhead. Total project cost:$133,723.
$50,000 for a design project for two buildings at the historic Manship Artists Residence and Studios in Lanesville. Total project cost: $250,000.
$100,000 for waterfront resiliency improvements to Maritime Gloucester’s property at 23 Harbor Loop. Total project cost is $150,000.
$100,000 for a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system at Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library’s historic Saunders House. Total project cost is $375,000.
$50,000 for a project to preserve the schooner Adventure’s rudder, by Gloucester Schooner Inc. Total project cost:$161,528.
Community housing
$200,000 for Action Inc.’s tenant-based rental/mortgage assistance program. Total project cost: $598,378.
$100,000 for Harborlight Community Partners Inc.’s 20-unit affordable senior housing project at the parking lot at 252-256 Main St. Total project cost: $9,052,455.
$99,000 to replace roofs at Gloucester Housing Authority’s Willowood Gardens. Total project cost: $309,482.
Open space and recreation
$50,000 for Gloucester High Baseball Boosters’ renovation of Nate Ross Baseball Field. Total project cost: $65,000.
$50,000 to the Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee for its Lucy Davis Pathway and Fort area renovation project. Total Project Cost: $400,000.
$50,000 for the rehabilitation of the Stage Fort Park playground by the Gloucester Rotary Club. Total project cost:$200,000.
$50,000 for Young Legends Street Hockey Inc.’s conversion of the former basketball courts at Stage Fort Park into a street hockey rink. Total project cost: $600,000.
Project eligibility forms for the next round of funding are due Tuesday, March 7. The application process is outlined on the Community Preservation Committee’s webpage at https://gloucester-ma.gov/103/Community-Preservation-Committee.
