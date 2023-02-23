Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain showers overnight. Low 29F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly rain showers overnight. Low 29F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.