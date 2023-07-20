Council greenlights new school turning lanes

Gloucester City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday to approve an ordinance change for dedicated turning lanes on Webster Street at Eastern Avenue to accommodate parent and school bus traffic as the new East Veterans Elementary School gets set to open in several weeks for the upcoming school year.
The proposal to stripe the bottom of Webster Street with left and right turn lanes, something that had been recommended by the school building project’s traffic consultant and was supported by the school and city administrations, had proved somewhat controversial. At the council’s July 11 meeting, Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil invoked a charter objection known as 2-11©, shutting down discussion and a vote until Tuesday’s meeting.
Council President Val Gilman of Ward 4 teed up the discussion Tuesday during the remote special meeting on Zoom by noting that the public hearing was duly advertised and that it was closed July 11.
Tuesday’s meeting had a one-item agenda and no new information would be submitted, Gilman said.
However, even before Council Vice President Sean Nolan of Ward 5 could give the report of the Ordinances and Administration Standing Committee which he chairs, Councilor at-Large Jamie O’Hara called a “point of order” saying he believed a number of Open Meeting Law violations had taken place since O’Neil invoked the charter objection.
“The open meeting violations I believe were in the form of emails,” O’Hara said. “New information was provided and also a councilor noted a concern and I believe that those are two open meeting violations.” O’Hara said he was just noting this and said he did not know how they could proceed. He did not name the councilor who had noted a concern.
Gilman suggested O’Hara file a formal complaint, and she said the City Clerk’s office could help him with that.
The discussion proceeded and Nolan said Ordinances and Administration committee, which includes O’Hara and Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta, voted 3-0 in favor of recommending the dedicated turning lanes.
“We are trying to help the export of vehicles from Webster Street,” Nolan said.
O’Neil, who lives in the neighborhood, said she passes by the school multiple times a day and she did not think turning lanes would help alleviate congestion.
“I don’t think the sight line in that third lane, trying to look around or see around an oncoming bus or tractor-trailer truck coming down Eastern Ave., is a safe thing,” she said.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley tried to put things into perspective regarding the long controversy surrounding the new Gloucester elementary school site.
“There’s some people who were upset about the override. There’s some people who were upset about the choice of the location of the new school. Some people are disappointed in the loss of the field,” he said referring to how the softball field at Mattos Field was lost due to the school project. “All of those things are legitimate, but what’s before us today is painting an arrow in the road, left or right, and that’s it.”
“All we are doing by this vote,” said Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, picking up in Worthley’s thought, “is literally doing as he said, painting some arrows on the road.” He said the school would add to congestion and it would take time for people to adjust. He said if the the turn lanes are created and they don’t work, “we can undo this.”
Worthley and Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard both said they visited the intersection and measured the width of Webster Street.
Worthley said the 46 1/2 feet wide Webster Street was more than wide enough to accommodate the lanes.
Memhard said although the new school will create more traffic, most of it will be off of Webster Street because of added parking and off-street provisions for buses, parents and staff. Memhard anticipated Webster Street would see a drop in congestion. He was more concerned about tractor-trailer traffic on that road and signage.
Gilman said she supported the creation of turn lanes because the school superintendent has been clear that if this needs to be modified, it would be. Gilman said she had read the 193-page engineering report with pages 6 and 39 specifically referring to these turning lanes.
“So there is a history of this being vetted,” Gilman said.
“Why don’t we not put them in and see how the flow goes, and if it’s needed put the lines in,” O’Neil said. “It seems to me that traffic is flowing the way we want it to, why mess with it?”
“This is a work in progress and I think as things come up they should be addressed,” Gilman said. O’Hara and O’Neil voted ‘no’ on the motion. A short time later, the full council voted against reconsideration of the vote.
