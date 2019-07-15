Council leader won't run in fall

The man who has headed Gloucester's City Council for the last 19 months will not be seeking re-election.
Paul Lundberg announced through a weekend Facebook post that he will not be seeking election to a fourth two-year term on the council. Lundberg was first elected to his at-large seat in November 2013 and has served as council president since January 2018.
He had taken out nomination papers in April to seek signatures for another run, but said Monday his expanding role on the board of Beverly Hospital has led him to reconsider.
"You have to think of what you can do and what you have time to do," said Lundberg. He now represents Gloucester's Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beverly Hospital, Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport and other community hospitals on a new board formed to study and evaluate patient care and experience for the new Beth Israel Lahey Health corporation.
"When I assessed my new duties on the hospital board, I just thought it would be only fair for citizens of Gloucester if I took a pause for a couple of years and then perhaps reconsider elective office in 2021," Lundberg said. He emphasized he will serve the remainder of his term, which runs through December.
"I love public service, and I'm not done with public service yet," said Lundberg, who is 68. He formerly worked as a manager with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, and now heads Great Western Partners, his own railroad consulting company.
"I could try to come back late on the council, or it could be for the School Committee, it could be for mayor," he said. "It's too early to tell, and all of that will obviously depend on what the voters are thinking. We'll have to wait and see."
Lundberg's exit means that, as of Monday, there were just four candidates competing for the four at-large council seats, City Clerk Joanne Senos confirmed. Incumbents Melissa Cox, Jamie O'Hara and Jennifer Holmgren are seeking re-election and former council President Joe Ciolino is seeking to return.
Any potential at-large candidates have until 4 p.m. on July 30 to submit nomination papers with the required signatures to seek a slot on the city ballot. It takes 300 verified signatures from registered city voters to earn a spot on the ballot for mayor, 150 to run for either a councilor at-large or School Committee seat, and 75 signatures from ward residents to run for a ward seat on the City Council.
A preliminary election, if necessary, would be held Tuesday, Sept. 17. The general elections are Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Lundberg is not the first councilor to announce he is not seeking re-election.
Ward 2 Councilor Kenneth Hecht has said he will not seek a second term. Joseph Giacalone and Barry Pett having taken out nomination papers to seek signatures for an election for that post.
School Committee incumbents Tony Gross and Michelle Sweet have announced they also will not be seeking-re-election this fall.
Ward 4 Councilor Val Gilman said his leadership will be missed. Besides serving on the council together, they are members of its Planning and Development Subcommittee.
"Although I understand his reasons, this will be a loss to our City Council and our city," Gilman said Monday. "He has been a great mentor to me as chair of P and D, and I will miss his thoughtful leadership style as council president.
Lundberg said he's confident in the council and other elected officials moving forward.
"We have a good council, and good leaders for the city," Lundberg said, "so I know we will be fine."
In the meantime, he said he looks forward to serving out his term.
"We've got lots of work to do between now and then," he said.
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
