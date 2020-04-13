A current state bill may elongate the process for applicants requesting special permits.
The City Council will deliberate Tuesday evening, via ZOOM, ways in which to impose Massachusetts House Bill H.4598 which grants relief from the requirements of special permit and variance applications during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The bill grants municipalities the ability to continue public hearings despite required pre-deadlines. Gov. Charlie Baker signed the emergency measure April 3.
“A hearing on a pending application for a permit opened by a permit granting authority prior to March 10, 2020, which has either been concluded as of March 10, 2020 or has been continued by the permit granting authority as of March 10, 2020, shall be automatically tolled and continued to the first hearing date of the permit granting authority following the termination of the state of emergency, or to a date otherwise prescribed by law, whichever is later,” according to the bill.
Additionally, the hearing date must be no later than 45 days from of the termination of the state of emergency or the date otherwise prescribed by law — whichever is later.
Chip Payson, the city’s general counsel, will be zooming into the City Council meeting to present details of the bill.
“We have to be consistent with this House bill and know how we can work within the confines of the structure of the new legislation that is in front of us,” City Councilor and Planning and Development Chairperson Val Gilman said.
The City Council will then deliberate ways in which it wishes to impose the emergency state statute to better serve Gloucester during unprecedented circumstances presented by the pandemic.
This will include how the council looks to facilitate public hearings on special council permits remotely, as interaction with the applicant and the general public electronically changes the overall experience.
Gilman emphasized that she has appreciated the new online format as councilors are able to hear the questions of the community and get a feel for their concerns.
“It helps with transparency,” Gilman said to a Times reporter on Monday.
The city’s deliberation of the details enclosed in the bill could not come at a better time, as the Planning and Development Standing Committee voted 2-1 to recommend that the City Council grant a special council permit for a building project at 105 Wingaersheek Road.
The public hearing for the Wingaersheek Road project and two others were scheduled for Tuesday night but will be continued to later dates.
The hearings on special permits for:
* 105 Wingaersheek Road to allow a building height in excess of 35 feet in the R-20 low/medium density residential district has been continued on April 28.
* 99A Essex Avenue to to allow building heights in excess of 35 feet; marine-related service, storage or repair, limited primarily in the MI District to commercial fishing vessels; and lowland requirements, is scheduled to be continued on May 12.
* 163 Atlantic Road (formerly part of 171 Atlantic Road) for the conversion to a new multi-family or apartment dwelling, seven or more dwelling units; building heights in excess of 35 feet; dimensional requirements for multi-family dwellings and their accessory uses (other than signs); and “special permit criteria” in low/medium density residential district, is to be continued May 26.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
If You Watch
What: City Council meeting
When: Tuesday, April 14, at 7 p.m.
Where: Join from a computer or other smart device at https://zoom.us/j/962715388; via phone: 1-312-626-6799, alternate 1-346-248-7799
Meeting ID: 962 715 388
