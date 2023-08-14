Gloucester’s City Council approved the creation of no-parking zones for 25 feet in either direction of the upper crosswalk in front of Gorton’s on Rogers Street to improve pedestrian safety after a worker got hit in the crosswalk earlier this year.
However, it will be about a month before the no-parking signs go up.
The order prohibits parking within 25 feet of the crosswalk in the vicinity of 127 Rogers St. and 128 Rogers St. The measure is meant to improve sight-lines for those crossing the street.
No member of the public spoke up during the brief public hearing on matter last week.
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross said in an interview said he received an email May 19, from David Gazda, the operations and safety manager for Gorton’s, describing how one of the company’s workers had been hit in the crosswalk while crossing the road.
“He felt that it would be very advantageous and far safer if there was a clear line of sight for the workers at Gorton’s as they were stepping into the crosswalk,” Gross said Tuesday.
A police crash report describes a pedestrian being struck in the crosswalk in front of Gorton’s on Feb. 17 around 6:20 p.m. After speaking with paramedics, the Gloucester man was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further treatment.
Gross’s original no-parking order dealt with the two crosswalks in front of Gorton’s but the final order just dealt with the upper or northern crosswalk. Gross said Gorton’s did not think changes to the lower crosswalk were necessary.
The council approved the order unanimously, and also unanimously rejected a motion to reconsider it.
Because ordinances requires a 31-day waiting period before they are fully adopted, it will be about a month before the no-parking signs go up around the crosswalk.
Gross said the measure could have been enacted sooner had it not been pulled from the unanimous consent calendar during the council’s May 23 meeting.
The unanimous consent calendar deals with items brought before the council after the agenda has closed. However, if just one councilor objects to the unanimous consent calendar, the matter must wait until the following meeting.
Gross’s order had to go on the unanimous consent calendar because his request to refer it to the council’s Ordinances and Administration Standing Committee came in after the agenda was finalized the Friday before the meeting.
During the May 23 meeting, Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil said she was a little confused by the order’s wording and objected to it being referred out at that time without further review. Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, however, pointed out that the council was not voting on its substance, just referring it to committee. O’Neil and Councilor at-Large Jamie O’Hara then voted “no” to the unanimous consent calendar.
Grow motioned to reconsider, saying this was about referring the matter to committee and not about arguing the subject matter.
O’Neil said she understood that.
Grow asked if O’Neil wanted to delay the referral for two weeks “unnecessarily.”
“Because I don’t understand it, yes,” O’Neil said. Grow withdrew his motion to reconsider when O’Neil continued to object.
“This is a considerable safety issue,” said Gross at the May 23 meeting. He said the matter came directly from the safety officer at Gorton’s “for the safety of their employees.” He noted at the time the matter would be held up for two weeks.
Gross said in an interview there were other causes for a delay in enacting the no-parking changes at the crosswalk. Due to the way Memorial Day and July 4 fell in relation to when Ordinances and Administration met, these holidays caused scheduling delays.
However, he said had the council referred the order out on May 23, it would have been enacted on July 28.
During the Aug. 8 meeting, Grow commended Gross’s efforts saying he was a little disappointed “that it was unnecessarily delayed in getting to us so that we could pass this. It’s clearly a safety issue.”
O’Neil thanked Gross for putting in the order and added: “I don’t think the delay was unnecessary. I just needed to get some clear information about the two crosswalks, but I really do appreciate it, Tony, good job. It’s a very dangerous street to cross. I’ve crossed it many times. So, it’s a challenge and I think having a clear sight line is a very good idea, so thank you.”
