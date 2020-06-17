Gloucester's City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a new city budget of $117.8 million, a 3.08% increase from the current year's spending plan.
The fiscal 2021 budget, however, which begins July 1, may be revisited in the fall depending on the recovery of the economy and state budget amid the coronavirus pandemic, city officials said.
"The Budget and Finance Committee appreciates that this has been a very tough budget year for the mayor's office to bring in a balanced (budget) due in part to COVID-19," City Councilor Melissa Cox, who chairs the committee, said at Wednesday night's special meeting of the council, which was conducted via Zoom videoconference.
Cox listed off specific challenges such as the uncertainty of state aid, grant revenues declining, and significant debt service that remains.
The approved budget, as Cox put it, is "lean and mean."
For the city's schools, the total of $44,388,897 within the budget is approximately $404,000 less than what the School Committee passed on to the council for approval earlier this year. But it still represents a 2.89% increase in spending from fiscal 2020.
Other items that were unanimously approved by the council included higher water and sewer rates.
Councilors agreed to a 5.9% increase on the water rate to $8.98 per thousand gallons in order to generate total revenues of $7,068,315, along with a 3.24% increase in the sewer rate to $15.31 per thousand gallons to generate total revenues of $9,030,824 on that enterprise account. The new rates are for a 12-month billing period retroactive to April 1.
Councilors did, however, approve using $450,000 from retained earnings in the Sewer Enterprise Fund to help reduce the burden on sewer users from the new rate.
A full list of the budget items that were recommended by Budget and Finance Standing Committee and approved by the City Council can be found at: https://gloucester-ma.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/11924.
The city has also adopted a Free Cash Distribution Policy that sets aside 40% of free cash to the city's Capital Stabilization Fund and 20% to the Building Maintenance Stabilization Fund.
Cox said there is approximately $2.7 million in the Capital Stabilization Fund, $1.7 million in the Building Maintenance Stabilization account, and $6.2 million in the General Stabilization Fund set aside for rainy days.
"I am thankful that we have these reserves and the forward thinking of the administration with the support of the City Council," she said. "We will need these funds to weather this storm."
