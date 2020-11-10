Gloucester's City Council has granted a special permit for a Folly Point Road property to exceed the height limit outlined in the city zoning ordinance.
The unanimous vote will allow Barry Goldman and Margaret Franklin to renovate and reconstruct their single-family home at 1 Folly Point Road. At its highest point, the finished building, with an attached garage, would stand at 42 feet, 4 inches tall, a height 7 feet, 4 inches over the city's 35-foot limit.
"This is a very large and very beautiful proposed house," said attorney Joel Favazza at a public hearing at the Sept. 22 City Council meeting. He noted that most of the proposed building is in compliance with the city's building regulations and the only part of the project in need of special permission is for the an additional height.
Goldman and Franklin are looking to create, as Favazza puts it, “a tasteful, energy efficient ‘green’ design,” for the home, constructed in 1991.
While they will renovate some of the existing structure, the applicants are seeking to rebuild portions that are better off replaced.
Prior to all nine councilors voting in favor of granting the permit, Councilor Val Gilman noted that the council would only be able to approve the application if it found that the increase in height beyond 35 feet is consistent with neighborhood character.
To show the project is in character with the neighborhood, Favazza’s presentation highlighted 41, 29, 30, and 27 Folly Point Road as comparable structures.
Gilman also said the proposed house must not be substantially detrimental to the neighborhood because of obstruction of views, overshadowing of other properties, impairment of utilities, or other adverse impacts. Favazza said it is not, adding that the renovated building will not increase use of the property or create additional neighborhood traffic.
Councilor Jen Holmgren stated that she was in favor of the project because the applicants had done their work.
“It is fairly cut and dry,” Holmgren stated.
After the scheduled site visits, Councilor John McCarthy visited the property on his own time to revisit the permit request.
“It fits in with the other large estates and character of the neighborhood,” he said, stating that he doesn’t see any issues with overshadowing or obstructing views.
The other seven were in agreement that the request for special permits to exceed the height ordinance should be granted.
"It is clear to me that the higher requested structure does not impose in any way on the surrounding properties or dominate the landscape unduly," Councilor Scott Memhard said.
No one spoke in opposition during the public hearing.
