A proposal for Gloucester's newest recreational area made a splash at the most recent City Council meeting.
The City Council, on a 6-2 vote, last week approved using $200,000 from Community Preservation Act (CPA) funds for a splash park at the new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA under construction on the site of the former Fuller School.
"I think it will be a continued tremendous asset," Councilor at-Large Jamie O'Hara said of the proposal. Even though Gloucester is surrounded by the ocean, he noted there are many children who don't have the opportunity to go to the beach.
"They will be able to enjoy the benefits of summer and everything the splash park offers," O'Hara said.
A splash park is a recreational area where community members can play with water in little or no standing water. This park will be situated outside the new Y, which is scheduled to open in December 2020, according to Cape Ann YMCA Executive Director Tim Flaherty.
"The CPA committee does excessive vetting with all the applicants and they do their homework," O'Hara said. "Their recommendation was to fund it and I put great respect into their decision-making."
However, not all Community Preservation Committee members were on board for this proposal.
During a Nov. 21 meeting of the City Council's budget and finance committee, the minutes show that at least one Community Preservation Committee member had reservations about the proposal. Jennifer Lee Levitz-Aronson said she merely voted "present" when it came before her group and told councilors that "the YMCA shouldn't get this money, citing there were other more pressing needs." She asked for the proposal to be tabled instead.
Similarly, while the proposal was ultimately approved Tuesday by the council, the vote was not unanimous.
"There were concerns raised by many of the constituents regarding the amount of money," said Councilor at-Large Jennifer Holmgren. These concerns were enough for Holmgren and Ward 4 Councilor Valerie Gilman to not support the project.
Holmgren referenced one resident who questioned how much people would actually use a new splash park. "One specific person said that for the short amount of time that the splash park would be used she felt the money would be better applied where it would be able to be used by more members of the community for a longer amount of time," Holmgren recounted.
And during that Nov. 21 council committee meeting, Ward 2 Councilor Ken Hecht was hesitant to agree with the requested sum as well, noting there were many other requests to use community preservation funds for important city projects.
He noted his appreciation of the YMCA, but expressed difficulty in committing so much of the taxpayer's money — and such a large portion of the CPA funds — toward a splash park. Under the Community Preservation Act, participating communities impose a property tax surcharge, from 1% to 3%, that must be used to pay for affordable housing, open space or historic preservation. A state trust fund provides matching grants for those projects.
Councilor at-Large Melissa Cox shared Hecht's concerns and proposed to reduce the funding to $100,000, which was Hecht supported, but her proposal never passed. Cox was absent from the Dec. 10 meeting.
David McKechnie, co-chairman of the Cape Ann YMCA Capital Campaign, explained the success of other splash parks, however. "YMCAs that have a splash park find it is their most popular feature for children and families to gather," he told councilors on Nov. 21.
Flaherty and McKechnie both referenced the success of the newer splash park at the Ipswich Family YMCA.
"It was one of the most popular things," Flaherty said.
He sees the splash park as one part to a larger whole.
"We are all about the community," he said. "It is going to get use from everyone in the community, which is nice."
As Gloucester's new YMCA is under construction, the splash park, now with CPA funding, will be completed in December 2020 and open for use with the heat of 2021. Flaherty told councilors that the total cost for the park would be $750,000.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
