A new restaurant has been approved by the city to move into the building of the former brew pub at 9 Rogers St.
Earlier this week, the City Council approved Neal Maver's request for a special permit to open Oak to Ember as a year-round restaurant that provides outdoor seating and takeout for customers.
“It would be great to see this property reinvigorated again after a wonderful history of Jeremy Goldberg as the brewery that we all enjoyed and benefited from,” Councilor Scott Memhard said.
Taking over the the site of the recently closed Cape Ann Brewing Company & Brew Pub, Maver's restaurant will focus his cooking on coastal Americancuisine.
Maver, who was a chef at Tonno, is looking to revamp the site by re-orienting the patron access and interior layout to create a more accessible and inviting restaurant that will “face” Rogers Street rather than St. Peter’s Square.
His application notes that the proposed restaurant will not interfere with the marine industrial uses conducted on-site, negatively impact the city's Harbor Walk, or conflict with St. Peter's Fiesta.
The restaurant will have public bathrooms and an ADA-compliant entrance.
Councilors were not the only ones in favor of this new addition to downtown — some locals chimed in too.
Owner of The Rudder, Jeanne Boland, logged on to the virtual meeting to explain thatshe is "totally in support of this endeavor."
As a former restaurateur, she said, she knows this will offer a "wonderful dining experience" to both Gloucester residents and tourists coming over the bridge to visit.
"It is a new option for dining that will certainly bring a revival to that end of town," Boland added.
Patti Page of Mortillaro Lobster Inc. also said the whole endeavor "sounds like a professional and good fit for the right place."
Maver most recently worked at the Tonno Restaurant, where he was beloved by the staff and patrons alike.
“Neil has been a founding member of the Tonno Gloucester family since we opened our doors in 2016. It’s bittersweet to see him leave to pursue his own entrepreneurial venture, especially as we’re gearing up for our five-year celebration this weekend,” said chef and owner Anthony Caturano. “Neal is going to stay on with us through the summer to ensure a seamless transition with our next executive chef.”
On another note, Tonno Gloucester, to show its appreciation of five years of business, is hosting a fundraising lunch event on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available for $100 per person and will allow customers the opportunity to order any of the items off their regular menu. All the proceeds will go to the Gloucester Fund, which helps fund the summer fireworks display and honor the memory of COVID-19 victims.
