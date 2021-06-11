Gloucester's planned new elementary school will be able to exceed the building height allowable in the Webster Street neighborhood.
The City Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday night to permit the new school at 56.5 feet, a height increase of 21.5 feet over the area's 35-feet zoning.
Councilor James O'Hara was the only vote against the special permit.
As she voted in favor of the height exception, Councilor Melissa Cox remembers a similar project ten years ago.
"The first year I voted on something, I was told that I was going to ruin the character of Gloucester," she said, explaining the vote that took place for the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street. "It has been a tremendous asset to our city."
"I am sorry that some people think that we are ruining the character of Gloucester," she added. "Maybe in 10 years we will see how this plays out, but I am certainly comfortable in my vote from 10 years ago in allowing the hotel to move forward, and I am as comfortable with moving forward with the school vote as I am tonight."
Superintendent Ben Lummis explained that the added height, rather than spread, of the building will allow for multiple playgrounds, additional parking and an extensive arrival/dismissal loop limiting impact on the neighborhood.
The special permit "allows a much needed school project to move forward, filling important educational and community needs in a fiscally responsible and energy-efficient manner," he said.
Prior to the vote, many residents chimed in to give their thoughts and concerns about the proposed special council permit.
Former Council President Paul Lundberg called into the Zoom meeting to note that the school will have an impact on the community's life.
"For me, I am very excited that we have made it this far in this great project," he said. "It is consistent with the neighborhood character."
"There will be a change of views but not an obstruction of views," he added.
The main voice in opposition was former Open Space and Recreation Committee member Patti Amaral. She pleaded with the councilors to see what a new building would do to that location and those that live there.
"This building is huge," she said. "Is the allowable height consistent with the neighborhood character?"
Amaral and others don't seem to think so.
"We believe that a building of this height cannot help but obstruct many neighbors' views," she said.
Other project opponents voiced concerns about traffic and how the installation of rooftop units might add even more height to the building.
School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope explained that the rooftop units will not be located at the highest section of the building.
"They will not exceed the 54-foot height," he said.
While most councilors voted in favor of the special permit, they spoke admiringly of residents' passionate push to have their voices heard.
"I would just like to start out by recognizing and appreciating the passionate advocacy of Patti Amaral and the softball league and all the people who have spoken so clearly of their concerns about the project," Councilor Scott Memhard said.
The new elementary school would replace the aging East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools on the current Veterans Memorial campus at 11 Webster St. The Massachusetts School Building Association has agreed to grant no more than $26.9 million toward funding the construction project, which has a total estimated cost of $66.7 million.
While he has gone on record noting that he doesn't think that 11 Webster St. is the best site for the new school, Councilor John McCarthy said that he can't vote against the special permit request.
"There is a school there now and there is going to be another school there," he said.
Staff WriterTaylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.