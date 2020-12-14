Council OKs school loan

With 52.32% of Gloucester residents voting in favor of a temporary increase in taxes to allow the consolidation of two elementary schools, the “ayes” had it at the conclusion of Election Day.
Then, with the green light from voters, City Council voted 8-1 last week to authorize a loan order of $66.7 million to support the design, site work, construction and outfitting of the new building at 11 Webster St. to combine the East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
Councilor Jamie O'Hara was the only one to vote in opposition.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has committed to reimburse the city a maximum of $26.9 million which leaves $39.8 million to be paid by the city and its residents.
But what about the 7,854, or 47.68%, registered voters who didn’t want the tax increase?
“Let me just say that this school is like putting a size 12 foot in a size 6 shoe,” Gloucester resident Joseph Palazzola said at last week's public hearing to discuss the loan authorization. “Utterly ridiculous.”
Palazzola added the city should consider putting the school building somewhere else where there would be more acreage.
His wife Olimpia agreed.
“I hope you all know what you voted for when you see a great big ark sitting on that field next to these properties in a tight tight road that doesn’t fit the buses as it is,” she said.
She added that the city has just reassessed all of the neighborhood properties and her assessment has gone up $20,000.
“I hope you take into consideration that our assessments are going up, we have done an override so you can make the money for the school, and we have a lot of elderly people struggling to pay their taxes as it is,” Olympia Palazzola said.
A Pine Street resident shared a similar sentiment, noting that she is impressed with the skill that the yes vote was obtained but believes there is an army of people who take issue with the project.
Denise Pascucci tuned in to the Zoom meeting to ask the council to lay out the full cost of the school building project.
“I wish you would total up the money that is coming out of the general fund,” she said, pointing out that the council has also authorized a loan of $4.2 million for swing space, relocation of the ball field, and demolition of East Gloucester Elementary School.
“I want to make sure that you are telling the people the total amount and not just bits of pieces,” Pascucci said.
Six residents, including Patti Amaral and Mary Ann Boucher, spoke in opposition to the loan authorization request the meeting.
Although the voices in opposition at last week's hearing will be written into the record, the results from the Nov. 3 vote will dictate the path forward for Gloucester’s school district.
“By putting it to a citywide vote, the residents have spoken,” Councilor Melissa Cox said. “I believe it is up to every resident to educate themselves as to the pros and cons of every vote that they make in that ballot box.”
Superintendent Ben Lummis noted that he is grateful for the city and voters for supporting “an important project as we continue to modernize our schools.”
Now that the councilors have authorized the loan order, the school district can reach a contractual agreement with the Massachusetts School Building Authority about being reimbursed for a large amount of the project costs.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.