While councilors are “passionate” about getting back to in-person meetings, they pushed the pause button on whether to return to City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council has been meeting on Zoom for the most part since the start of the pandemic, save for a couple of months at Sawyer Free Library last spring when they met in-person with remote participation via Zoom.
Councilors spent about an hour Tuesday night debating their return to Kyrouz. A motion to go back on April 25, whether hybrid technology in the Kyrouz was ready or not, failed. The council will take up the matter at its next meeting on March 28 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
“I’m passionate we need to get back in person,” said Council President Valerie Gilman of Ward 4. It’s a refrain she’s hearing from residents. At the same time, she said there were many new faces on Zoom watching meetings and taking part in public hearings. A hybrid meeting would allow for both in-person and remote participation.
The urgency to the discussion was driven by the fact that state emergency orders allowing the council to meet remotely are set expire March 31. It was not known Tuesday when state lawmakers and the governor would approve legislation to extend these orders through March 31, 2025.
One option is to stay on Zoom until the Kyrouz is ready for its hybrid prime time.
The other option is to return to the auditorium and arrange for the meetings to be recorded somehow, preferably by 1623 Studios, the local cable TV access provider.
At issue are plans to upgrade the cavernous, thick-walled Kyrouz Auditorium with the proper audio/visual equipment necessary to broadcast a true hybrid meeting. Gilman said she needed to get an update on that from city IT staff. She had been given a time frame of eight to 12 weeks from Feb. 17, when the city signed a contract for the work.
Gilman added there were questions about coming to a memorandum of understanding with 1623 Studios to broadcast and record the meetings, with Gilman saying councilors might be looking to enhance that.
Further complicating matters was the need to make sure the council was certain when and where it would be meeting so it could properly advertise public hearings.
After much discussion, Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley motioned to go in-person on April 25 at 6 p.m. with the hope of having hybrid technology added as soon as possible.
“If it means we have to work harder or faster or more, that’s what we do,” Worthley said.
While Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta supported meeting in person, he said there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. He suggested the council has been on Zoom for 15 months, and the previous council was also on Zoom, so he did not see the need to rush.
“People are chomping at the bit for in-person meetings,” Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil said.
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross, who also favored going back in person, asked about recording meetings if 1623 Studios was unable to do so.
Gilman said she was concerned about the quality of a recording made by an outside videographer given the limitations of the Kyrouz, a large space that makes it difficult to record audio. She said recording the meeting was not as easy as it seemed. She did not mind the goal of April 25 as long as the city could overcome the logistical hurdles to do so.
She also did not want to hold a meeting without a clear recording of it.
“I think that would be totally appalling to the citizens of Gloucester who really want to watch us and to listen to us,” Gilman said.
Gross noted councilors were just pressure on the city clerk and her staff and the council needed to provide a clear direction for them.
“We either make it the 25th video or no, recording or no, that’s it. Bottom line,” Gross said.
After clarifying Worthley’s motion to include the information they still needed to gather, Gross voted ‘no’ “because I think it’s way too foggy.” Five other councilors also voted “no” with Worthley the lone “yes.”
The vote was 6-1 opposed, with Councilor at-Large James O’Hara and Council Vice President Sean Nolan of Ward 5 absent from the discussion after leaving the meeting earlier in the evening.
“I think we are passionate, and we have a good message to bring forward and I promise you I will work very hard to get all these details as soon as possible so we can move forward,” Gilman said.
