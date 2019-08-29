Council says no to condos at Espresso's

One opponent of an eight-unit condominium development proposed for East Gloucester called the project a "game-changer" for the neighborhood — but the game will not be changing anytime soon.
Gloucester's City Council has voted to deny a special permit needed for a developer to create a two-building housing complex at 116 East Main St., the site of the former Espresso Italian Grille and Harbor House. The vote sends Beverly-based Son LLC and Wellesley-based developer Paul Bevilacqua and Bevilacqua Builders back to the drawing board in their bid to revitalize the property.
The project had received clearance from the city Zoning Board of Appeals and an endorsement from the council's Planning and Development Subcommittee, but the special permit required a two-thirds majority council vote. After a public hearing Tuesday evening that drew dozens of speakers against the project, it only Councilors Melissa Cox, Steve LeBlanc and Jennifer Holmgren voted for approval. Councilors Scott Memhard, Sean Nolan, Jamie O'Hara, Paul Lundberg and Val Gilman all stood opposed, while Kenneth Hecht was absent.
"It was an amazing exercise in democracy. These councilors actually listened to what people had to say," the Rev. Richard Emmanuel, pastor of The Church at 153 East Main and a neighbor of the targeted property, said Thursday. "Introducing this type of townhouse design and density would be a real game-changer for East Gloucester. The council did the right thing."
Attorney Sal Frontiero, who has represented property owners Son LLC, saw the vote differently.
"I think the council made an error in not approving this," he said Thursday, adding he believes the councilors' deciding votes were based largely on comments made by residents at the public hearing, not on whether the project would meet the city's building requirements. "I call it a vocal minority — and we need more of a silent majority that knows the value of supporting these things to come out to these meetings. But (approval) is supposed to based on whether a project meets (city) standards, and I thought we had met the standards."
In developers' court
He said the developers had not yet decided whether to mount a court appeal. The city's legal department now has 90 days to review and formally issue the council's decision. The applicants have an added 20 days to appeal after that.
Frontiero said Son LLC — which tentatively acquired the property for $600,000 in 2016, city assessors’ records show — has yet to close the deal. He said Son LLC's purchase-and-sale agreement is contingent upon gaining the approvals needed to pursue the development it was seeking. The 0.68-acre property, essentially vacant since Espresso went bankrupt and closed its doors in 2015, is assessed at $557,900, city records show.
The developers could build a three-unit complex by right, according to city zoning regulations. Frontiero said he was not sure whether Son LLC would pursue that option. The plans to date have called for razing the building, which houses three apartments and the restaurant space.
"No decisions have been made yet," Frontiero said.
The council's decision to deny the special permits — primarily needed to address setback distance, green space and space between the two proposed buildings — came with a change of heart on the part of several councilors. Gilman and council President Paul Lundberg had voted as members of the council's Planning and Development Subcommittee to back the project. Memhard, whose Ward 1 includes the site, said he was prepared to vote in favor of the proposal.
"Owners of this site and the prospective developer who has worked for over a year with its purchase under agreement, persistently pursued this project with clear compromises and efforts to address neighborhood concerns," Memhard said. "They have scaled back the height, density and scope proposed, (and) if we push to reduce to fewer units, then we have the trade-off of losing the 'affordable' housing unit, which the city needs." The city's affordable housing bylaw requires any new construction with eight or more units to include 15 percent of its units as affordable under state and federal income guidelines.
"But I could not, in the end and in good conscience, ignore the concerns of my Ward 1 constituents," he said Thursday. "There became a sense that (the design) was in some ways, a cookie-cutter project that could fit just about anywhere, but just not in East Gloucester."
Looking at what city wants
O'Hara said residents who spoke against the project made a good case.
"As city councilors, our job is to represent the people, and we went into this with open minds," O'Hara said. "Development is good, but we also have to look at the wants and needs of our constituents."
Frontiero stood by the project Thursday.
"I think we had a good design, and we had addressed many of the neighbors' concerns," he said. "I think that, for the wrong reasons, the city missed the opportunity to add much needed housing units, and a much needed affordable unit."
But Emmanuel said he believes there was and remains more at stake.
"One of the issues is that Gloucester needs to decide what it wants to look like in 10 years," he said, "and the condo-izing of the land of a big part of that, especially along the harbor. We say we all want a working waterfront, but there are real pressures for developers to build us into places like Marblehead, or even a place like Nantucket — even the people who've always lived there can't afford to live there.
"There is a very delicate balance between land use and development housing and the working harbor," Emmanuel said, "and this was basically the kind of thing we have to look out for: the kind of project that change the identity of the city. I'm very glad these city councilors seemed to see that."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
