Gloucester's City Council will host a public hearing Tuesday evening to discuss special permits being sought by a local financial institution as it sets up another shop in Gloucester Crossing.
Cape Ann Savings Bank will be going before the full council and the public for a hearing on Tuesday as it requests special council permits to enable the bank to construct and operate retail bank and drive-through facilities at 4 School House Road.
The bank seeks to modify existing permits, allocate eight parking spaces located on 4 School House Road to the parking space count of 2 School House Road so that both parcels remain in compliance with the parking requirements, obtain a new drive-through permit, and receive relief from the requirements for signage.
In its application, the bank’s representative, attorney Joel Favazza, writes that the bank is looking “forward to constructing and operating a modern branch and bringing Cape Ann’s oldest bank to Cape Ann’s newest mixed-use development.”
IF YOU WATCH
What: Public hearing for special permits for a Cape Ann Savings Bank office at Gloucester Crossing.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.
Where: Remote meeting via Zoom. Join via computer or smart device at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/s/88513804115; or by phone, 1-312-626-6799 or 1-929-205-6099. Meeting ID is 885 1380 4115
For help: Please visit http://gloucester-ma.gov/remote-public-meetings for instructions and guidance on how to join a remote meeting.