Gloucester’s City Council voted to increase the next mayor’s annual salary by $15,000, while also voting members of the next City Council a $2,500 raise after two public hearings Tuesday night.
Starting Jan. 1, the mayor’s salary will rise 15% from $100,000 to $115,000 a year starting Jan. 1, and each councilor’s salary will go from $11,500 to $14,000 a year, a 22% hike. The mayor and all city councilors must run for reelection every two years, with the next city election coming up this fall.
Turns out, this is the first raise in salaries for the mayor and councilors since 2014, said Council President and Ward 4 Councilor Valerie Gilman.
Gilman, who submitted the orders to study the pay raises, also took a look at the council’s salaries after councilors this past October voted to increase School Committee members’ yearly salary from $5,000 to $5,500 starting in 2024.
Consensus on the salary hikes was not unanimous, however, with some residents speaking out both in favor and against the increases, while some councilors said that someone like the mayor — running a $150 million corporation, about the size of the city budget — would be making a much higher salary working in private industry.
A lack of incremental increases over a decade creates pressure, and makes it seem “like a big deal,” said Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard.
“I think it is overdue,” Memhard said. “It is a political hot potato.”
Two of the nine councilors voted against upping the mayor’s salary.
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross said the mayor is popularly elected with the only qualification being the person must be a resident. “The (chief administrative officer) is actually the true CEO of the city if you read the charter correctly,” Gross said, and that job requires the qualifications of a city manager. He said councilors have to think “long and hard how the city is being operated.”
“I feel like we are just spending money ridiculously,” said Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil said.
Meanwhile, the City Council salary increase barely squeaked by with a 5-4 vote. O’Neil, Gross, Councilor at-Large James O’Hara and Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta voted “no.”
In making the case for a raise for the mayor, Gilman told the council the average salary of mayors she researched was $119,267, so the recommendation was to raise the annual salary to $115,000. She stressed this was about the position of mayor and not about the present office holder, Mayor Greg Verga.
On the North Shore, Peabody’s mayor earns $122,399, Salem’s mayor earns $150,000 and Beverly’s mayor earns $119,999, according to Gilman’s research.
Beverly Palmacci said her take was the city has an elected mayor who is in his first term, and when most people are hired, “raises are not considered until we prove our worth.”
The Commonwealth Avenue resident said she understood they were considering the position not the person “but I think we need to take that into consideration.”
She also noted the mayor has an assistant, she said of the chief administrative officer position, which when both their salaries are combined “was substantial.”
“I think $100,000 is a substantial salary,” Palmacci said.
“I know the mayor works insane hours and whilst he’s working as mayor he is not earning from his ... previous job,” said Barnaby Prendergast, who spoke in favor of the mayor’s raise.
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley shared that if the mayor’s salary was adjusted by the Social Security cost of living adjustment since 2014, the mayor’s salary would be $126,000.
Resident Mary Ann Albert Boucher said the councilors deserve an increase for the amount of work they put in.
“I don’t feel that this amount is an attractive amount to bring more people in,” she said of the lack of interest in running for council in some wards.
Gilman had proposed an 11th-hour motion to lower the council’s new pay rate from $14,000 a year to $13,000 a year, but this failed to garner a second.
