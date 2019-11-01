The City of Gloucester will hold a municipal election Nov. 5 for mayor, city councilors at-large, ward councilors, and School Committee. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters will choose no more than four of seven candidates for city councilor at-large. The candidates:
Peter Cannavo, challenger
Age: 36
Occupation: union mason.
Family: wife, Kayle; preschool son.
Education: Gloucester High School; Wentworth Institute, certificate in construction management.
Current/prior elected office; community service: Board member, Gloucester boxing.
Joseph Ciolino, challenger
Age: 72
Occupation: owner/manager of The Weathervane gift shop in Gloucester.
Family: wife, Joan
Education: Wentworth Institute; Bachelor of Science degree from UMass Amherst
Current/prior elected office: Gloucester Ward 1 city councilor 2002 to 2006; councilor at-large, 2008 to 2017; Gloucester Rotary Club, 1992 to present; founding director and current president, Gloucester Merchants’ Association; former corporator, Addison Gilbert Hospital; volunteering with Pride Stride, American Heart Association, Clean Cities.
Melissa Cox, incumbent
Age: 45
Occupation: office manager
Family: husband, William
Education: Bachelor of Science in marketing with emphasis on tourism, accounting, George State University.
Current/prior elected office; community service: would be fifth term; Pride Stride; Gloucester Fishermen’s Widows and Orphans Association; First ‘R’
Christopher DiMercurio-Sicuranza, challenger
Age: 35
Occupation: Former Gloucester director of communications and constituent services; currently serving on Discover Gloucester and Gloucester 400th board; managed Gloucester Green campaign and various citywide forums; recently appointed by state comptroller to lead joint task force as communications lead director to introduce new software, retire legacy system and prolonged accountability and transparency.
Family: Husband, Frank DiMercurio Jr.
Education: Salem State University, magna cum laude/high honors, Bachelor of Science communications, PR concentration, theater minor; certified PIO training certificate by FEMA/MEMA
Current/prior elected office, community service: Board member for Discover Gloucester (DMO) and Gloucester 400th Steering Committee; Committee for the Arts; Gloucester Green; Special Events Advisory Committee; Cape Ann Cable Advisory Committee; Creative North Shore; Gloucester Fresh; North Shore Pride; North Shore Technology Council.
Jennifer Holmgren, incumbent
Age: 39
Occupation: city councilor; RN at Northeast Arc; data manager at North Shore Health Project in Gloucester.
Family: husband, Terry; daughter in elementary school
Education: Bachelor’s in communications from Syracuse and associates in nursing from NSCC; GHS 1998
Current/prior elected office, community service: would be second term; council liaison to housing production plan implementation committee; council rep on ad hoc committee to examine the affordability of assisted living residences in Gloucester; on board of Gloucester Pride Stride; she and husband are longtime supporters of Cape Ann Animal League; Magnolia library; Magnolia Historical Society; friends of Sawyer Free Library.
John McCarthy, challenger
Age: 61
Occupation: Retired Gloucester police chief; current USCG-licensed captain
Family: wife, Patricia; two grown children.
Education: Attended Western New England College.
Current/prior elected office; community service: Past member of Essex County Chiefs of Police; past chair, Gloucester Boat Light Parade committee; past member of Gloucester High Risk Task Force, Gloucester Special Events Committee, Gloucester Licensing Commission and Gloucester Fireworks Committee; and many other ad hoc committees associated with police service.
Jamie O’Hara, incumbent
Age: 58
Occupation: owner of construction business — industrial facility maintenance.
Family: single
Education: Bachelor of Science in building construction engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology
Current/prior elected office, community service: two terms as councilor-at-large; board of directors of Magnolia Library Community Center; past president of same; volunteer at Pathways for Children; promoter of Red Cross blood drives within city of Gloucester.
