Ward 2 City Councilor Tracy O’Neil put up a roadblock when it came time to move to a vote on a change to city ordinance to add dedicated turning lanes on Webster Street meant to smooth dismissal traffic onto busy Eastern Avenue when the new East Veterans Elementary School opens this fall.
At the conclusion of a public hearing this past Tuesday, O’Neil invoked a charter objection that closed off further discussion and a vote.
A charter objection under city ordinance called Sec. 2-11 © stipulates: “If a single member objects to the taking of the vote, the vote shall be postponed until the next meeting, regular or special.”
The council plans to hold a special meeting on Zoom on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. to discuss and vote on this one item.
O’Neil said during the council meeting on July 11 this was her neighborhood and her street intersects with Webster Street. It’s a tight-knit residential neighborhood of narrow streets.
“The intersection of Webster and Eastern Ave. is at best congested, OK, on a good day,” she said. O’Neil wanted the council to hear from the school’s traffic consultant, Nitsch Engineering, to see an animation of traffic flow that was presented on March 2020 to the School Building Committee.
“I would like to see that because I am with Traffic Commissioner (Robert) Ryan in that … buses turning onto Webster, buses turning off of Webster taking a left onto Eastern Ave. are going to block the sight lines for the cars turning right on Eastern Ave. … So, I think it’s very dangerous to have those buses taking a left while a car is trying to take a right.”
During the public hearing, City Clerk Joanne Senos had summarized an email from Ryan, who was opposed to the dedicated turning lanes.
City Council President Val Gilman noted the detailed animation O’Neil was referring to was not just shown to the School Building Committee but at a well-attended public meeting at the now demolished Veterans Memorial School on Webster Street (where the new school has been built).
“At this point I think we are ready to move forward with this,” Gilman said.
O’Neil interrupted: “Point of order, point of order, we are not ready to move forward with this!” Gilman said it was her opportunity to speak, but O’Neil said she had the floor.
“You are saying that we need to move forward. I don’t think we are ready to move forward, so I’m invoking a 2-11 ©,” O’Neil said. This move shut off further debate.
Public discussion on turning lanes
During the public hearing, Superintendent Ben Lummis said the recommendation for dedicated turning lanes had been before representatives of the City Council, the School Committee, the School Building Committee, and the Traffic Commission.
Lummis said Webster Street is wide enough to create two dedicated turning lanes at the intersection with Eastern Avenue, one for a right-hand turn and one for a left-hand turn.
He said because the street is wide enough, cars are expected to queue up in that fashion anyway.
“We want to make sure that its striped properly to make it safer and clearer to car drivers and also pedestrians in what’s happening at that intersection,” he said.
“First of all, safety is of the utmost importance to me,” said Mary Ann Boucher of Mt. Pleasant Avenue, who said she was neither for or against the turning lanes.
However, she took issue with the procedure for the public hearing, which had been advertised before the council’s Ordinances and Administration Standing Committee had made its recommendation.
In fact, the day before, on Monday, July 10, Ordinances and Administration voted 3-0 in favor of the dedicated turning lanes change to city ordinance.
Boucher said normally such an ordinance change would be referred out to the standing committee for two weeks and an advertisement in the newspaper would give abutters time to learn more.
“I find that the rule of procedure for this is completely backwards,” Boucher said. Later in the meeting, the city clerk explained that public hearings for the Code of Ordinances must be advertised at least seven days in advance. Tuesday’s public hearing on the matter was advertised well in advance on June 30 in the Times.
“And it’s been past practice with the approval of the council president,” Senos said, “which she has the right to do, to advertise for a public hearing for a matter that is time sensitive before this standing committee votes on this matter and this is what happened in this instance.”
The matter is time sensitive with the new school scheduled to open this fall.
