Councilors: Project 'forced down our throats'

Several Gloucester city councilors say a decision to award special permits to a developer to build condos on an East Gloucester restaurant site has left a sour taste behind.
Although the councilors unanimously voted Tuesday night to adopt their Nov. 23 decision to grant all four special permits to Bevilacqua Company Inc., and not appeal the order from Land Court Judge Howard Speicher that overturned their original denial, some feel burned by the way things were served.
“We are being forced,” Councilor Melissa Cox said at a meeting Tuesday night. “I know we had an opportunity to appeal but I don’t think it was a true opportunity based on the information we received. Therefore, I stand by the fact that we are being forced to adopt this.”
Although she initially voted for the project and is happy the permits will be granted to build eight condos, including one affordable unit, at 116 East Main St., the site of the defunct Espresso's Italian Grille, Cox stressed her disappointment with the way the process played out.
“I still don’t like the way this is being forced down our throat,” she said.
The frustration emanating from councilors' Zoom screens Tuesday night was fueled by the fact that even if they had chosen to appeal Speicher’s decision to nullify their Aug. 27, 2019, denial of permits to Bevilacqua, they most likely would not have won a second trial.
In a Nov. 17 executive session, two city attorneys and two outside legal professionals advised the councilors that if they were to appeal there would be an almost 80% chance of failure and a substantial amount of costs associated with continuing the legal battle.
"We are entrusted with the taxpayers' money," Councilor John McCarthy said. "I just couldn't see in good faith spending the taxpayers' money for something four attorneys had told us in all probability we weren't going to prevail."
However, if they did appeal the judge's decision and win the case, things likely still would not fall in the council's favor.
“If we did appeal and we did win, they could've come back with a 40B and built multiple, multiple units on this property,” Councilor Steve LeBlanc said Tuesday night. “So the uncertainty that was before us certainly outweighed the appeal process.”
Under the state's Chapter 40B affordable housing law, developers can build affordable housing in a streamlined permit process that has more flexible zoning rules than local zoning would usually permit. To qualify as 40B, developments must devote at least 20% to 25% of their units for low- and moderate-income families.
Because Gloucester has not reached the state threshold for affordable housing, 10% of its housing stock, the city is susceptible to 40B projects by right.
Councilor Jen Holmgren noted that the city is right around 7% as of this December.
Once the city reaches the 10% threshold, it can accept or reject 40B development proposals.
Now with the special permits officially granted to Bevilacqua Company Inc., giving the developer a final say in the multi-year dispute, the council noted it is ready to prevent such a battle from happening again.
“We are a team and we learn from this and we are ready to move forward,” Councilor Val Gilman said.
