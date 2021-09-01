Three city councilors are asking for a second time that a management audit be conducted of Gloucester's Legal and Human Resources departments.
Councilors at-Large John McCarthy and Melissa Cox and Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard made the request after the city contracted a fair number of outside legal services in addition to moving a part-time attorney to full time to supplement the personnel department.
“Things have been changed around in those departments,” said McCarthy, explaining that the City Charter, Section 7.2, requires a department to go before the City Council for a public hearing if it is planning to reorganize — neither of which the city has done.
“Some of these departments have been changing around considerably,” he added.
According to Gloucester's charter, a complete management audit of each city agency should be made at least once every eight years. Such an audit's purpose is to identify any areas which hinder or prevent the agency from performing its assigned responsibilities, goals or objectives, offer suggestions for the removal of such obstacles, and to suggest ways in which the responsibilities, goals or objectives might better be met; to evaluate the adequacy of the agency's management practices with respect to fiscal controls and use of available personnel and equipment; and to suggest specific ways and means by which the agency's functions and services might be improved. McCarthy noted that he had been through audits when he was the city's police chief and said they can often be constructive and point to things that departments are doing well.
The first request by councilors for a management audit of these two departments in February was rejected by Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken's administration. The mayor said in her written response to the councilors that her "administration would be responsible for the implementation of an audit of the Legal Department and the Human Resources Department, or any department for that matter."
McCarthy points out that the city charter gives City Council the responsibility for the conduct of all management audits.
“(The Council) shall award all contracts for such audits and shall, through its standing committee on ordinances and city administration, oversee the conduct of all such audits and the implementation of recommendations made therein,” the charter reads.
The charter goes on to say the council can delegate the details of an overview to the city auditor or other designee who would keep the council fully informed of the implementation of the changes suggested in such audit reports by the city agencies concerned.
City Auditor Kenny Costa told the Times on Tuesday that not only are all city departments audited annually but Gloucester has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association every year since 2017 for its audits.
He added that the Fiscal Year 2020 audit was conducted by Roselli, Clark and Associates, Certified Public Accountants, located in Woburn.
The Fiscal Year 2020 report is under review by the Government Finance Officers Association and the city's auditor office is currently closing the books for fiscal year 2021 which ended June 30.
"We're planning for the fiscal year 2021 audit report to be issued in December 2021 or early 2022," Costa emailed the Times.
The councilors request will now go before the city’s Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee, which make a recommendation for a vote back to the full Council.
