Councilors: School debt burden worries many

With a bottom line now attached to Gloucester's proposed combined elementary school project, the question stands: Will taxpayers be able to afford the added costs during a pandemic?
Based on what he has heard from residents, Councilor at-Large Jamie O'Hara doesn't seem to think so.
"I'm having great pains on how do we justify constructing basically an $80 million school which is, if you will, a luxury item," O'Hara said at combined School Committee and City Council meeting earlier this week. "We have existing schools."
He noted that many of his constituents who have raised concerns are unemployed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"She is afraid," O'Hara said, explaining that one senior resident had expressed worry about trying to live in a city she loves when she can't afford to and is not able to work.
If Gloucester residents approve the debt exclusion on Nov. 3, the city projected that Gloucester homeowners will pay 20 cents per $1,000 valuation to cover the almost $40 million of expenses to combine East Gloucester and Veterans' Memorial elementary school in a new building. For example, the owner of a $500,000 home would pay $100 more in taxes a year.
The Massachusetts School Building Association has agreed to grant no more than $26.9 million toward funding the construction project, which has a total estimated cost of $66.7 million.
John Dunn, the city's chief financial officer, has requested a loan order of $4.2 million to cover the cost of renting space for Veterans Memorial students and staff after their school is demolished and before the new school opens, relocation of the Mattos ball field, and the demolition of East Gloucester Elementary School building and resulting work.
If the vote does not go through this November, and the combined school project cannot be funded with an override, "it is essentially dead in the water," Dunn said.
He explained that unless the school district wants to cut a substantial amount of money from its current budget to front the costs, it is not possible.
Finding help with added costs
A new elementary school building is not the only potential cost that taxpayers may have to cover, as the city's mandated sewer project is on the docket.
"When you hear people in the community talk about this project, it almost goes hand in hand with the conversation of the sewer project," School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince noted. "Many taxpayers are concerned that we are not going to be able to afford both."
Department of Public Works Director Mike Hale and Community Development Director Jill Cahill were not available to return the Times' phone calls about the sewer project before publication.
While the sewer project isn't going to be dimes and pennies, Dunn explained it is too early to even take a guess on what the cost of that project will be.
"We don't have a scope of work, we don't have a timeline and we don't have any idea of what support might be available from the state or federal grants," he said. "If people are going to speculate on numbers that are out there, they are going to speculate."
Councilor at-Large Jen Holmgren noted a conversation that she had where the point was made that the taxpayer would be "unable to absorb the additional burden" from the combined school building project.
While those concerned about the added tax burden can contact the city's Assessor's Office to apply for exemption, Dunn emphasized that "they are very specific" and "there is not exemption or abatement that is legally available just because you can't afford it."
"That is just life," Dunn explained.
With a ballot question — void of numbers — on every taxpayer's counter, the city will just have to wait on residents for one of two answers:
Yes or No. Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.