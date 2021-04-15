Six city councilors are proposing a code of conduct for elected officials, boards and commissions that fosters a workplace of dignity, respect and tolerance.
The timing of the drafted resolution is “right,” City Council Vice President Val Gilman said Wednesday. “In today’s political climate, what elected official would not want to sign a resolution committing to treating people with dignity and respect?”
Councilors Gilman, Melissa Cox, John McCarthy, James O'Hara, Scott Memhard and Steve LeBlanc signed on to the drafted resolution that aims to construct a “productive working environment where everyone is striving for a sense of mutual respect, trust, collegiality, and inclusion, is an environment where things are going to get done, and done well,” the resolution reads.
“This is a good reminder to treat people with dignity and respect,” McCarthy said Wednesday.
O'Hara added that the resolution is the councilors' way of stepping "up the game for everyone in the city."
"A lot of it is common sense practices that should be exercised and probably is exercised by the majority," he added.
A timely matter
The resolution comes as two city employees have gone public with complaints they have filed against Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, They accuse her of making abusive, harassing and inappropriate comments regarding race, religion and sexual orientation about city officials and employees and members of the public.
McCarthy, Gilman, and LeBlanc would not comment on if the resolution had any relation to the allegations against the mayor, but McCarthy did note that the desire to create a code of conduct resolution "pre-dates that."
Cox said that even without those situations, "Val was in the right place to bring (the drafted code of conduct) forward."
"It takes a lot to go out and learn these things and try to improve a body with so many different personalities," she said.
Memhard noted that while the resolution is independent, it is also "a response to concerns about the allegations of the mayor's office and executive office."
"I think it is really important to bring some clarity to the mechanisms for enforcement and responsibility," he said on Wednesday.
The nuts and bolts
The proposed code of conduct focuses on identifying the do's and don'ts of local politics, emphasizing that elected officials and board members should work with the chain of command to enlist support and skills of staff addressing the needs of the community, abide by the Open Meeting Law and regulations, and maintain civility in all discussions and debates.
Elected officials and board members are to “not tolerate speech or behavior that is belligerent, disrespectful, threatening, abusive, or disparaging as the behavior impedes the democratic process, encourages hard feelings and divisiveness, contributes to voter and staff alienation,” the resolution reads.
It also keys in on the fact that “the city has zero tolerance for unlawful harassment and discrimination as described in the City of Gloucester Anti-Harassment and Discrimination Prevention Policy in the Employee Handbook.”
It also notes that conflicts of interests, violence, ethics violations, gambling, or discrimination on the basis of race, sex, sexual orientation, age, handicap, religion nor national origin are unlawful and do no reflect the values of the Gloucester community.
Laying down the law
Any elected official and board member who are bystanders or witnesses of unprofessional behavior or hostile work behavior are encouraged by the drafted Code of Conduct to support the victim by letting the victim know he or she is not alone, affirming that the behavior is not acceptable, and helping identify resources for further follow-up.
“Bystander intervention is about empowering yourself to be part of the solution,” the resolution reads.
In order to enforce the Code of Conduct, the resolution says the governing body could decide to publicly reprimand or censure the offender and a violation could result in removal from committee or board assignments by the council president or chair.
The options for reprimand for elected officials, such as councilors or the mayor, include public censure or a removal from a task force or a board.
"That is if the behavior has been really flagrant," Gilman said.
"Typically, elected officials don't have the same discipline criteria as employees," she explained. "That being said, it doesn't negate the importance of raising the bar and treating each other with dignity and respect."
In addition to the drafted resolution, Gilman gave the councilors a number of documents that highlighted best practices from the Massachusetts Municipal Association Policy Committee on Personnel and Labor Relations, and Harassment Issues, and multiple code of conduct policies from different municipalities.
Gilman noted that she and McCarthy attended a code of conduct workshop at the January 2020 MMA meeting in Boston and most recently attended a zoom MMA civil discourse webinar on the same topic.
"The moderator stated that there has never been a more pressing time in our history to discuss civil discourse amongst elected officials," Gilman added.
Councilors voted on Tuesday to move the discussion to the city’s Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee, which is scheduled to meet on May 3.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.