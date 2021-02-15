The West Gloucester Shooting Range is up for discussion yet again as residents have persisted in their opposition.
Early next month, the city's Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee will discuss what it would look like to shorten the time in which the Gloucester Police Department is allowed to shoot at the range behind Haskell Pond off of Forest Lane.
"We put our heads together for ways in which we could shorten the times on the range," Councilor Melissa Cox said Friday, explaining that she and Councilor Jamie O'Hara had a lot of back and forth with police Chief Ed Conley.
Under a city ordinance approved last spring, use of the range is limited to firearms training for active and retired members of the Gloucester Police Department.
Under the ordinance:
Range is open from May 1 to Nov. 1 and every Wednesday between those dates. No shooting is allowed on Saturday, Sunday, or state-recognized holidays.
Hours of operation are restricted to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for “specific low-light training which will be conducted no later than 10 p.m. on those specific days.”
Biannual state-mandated training shall take place during the first 15 days of May and the first 15 days of October.
The Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee will discuss potential changes to the ordinance to try and meet the needs of both residents and the officers.
"We are trying to compromise," Cox said.
Since the full council heard from frustrated West Gloucester residents for more than hour at a public hearing in mid-January, a number of nieghbors have continued to log on to every City Council meeting to stress their concerns about the current ordinance.
"It is so jarring when they are firing," said Deb Holland, who described her residency about 8 miles from the shooting range "depending on how the crow flies."
"I didn't move to West Gloucester to hear gunshots," she told the council at its Jan. 26 meeting.
"The City Council and the citizens of West Gloucester deserve a well-thought out plan to help Chief Conley achieve his state-mandated firearms training goals that is based on facts and a clear budget and input from the community," Jean Grobe of West Gloucester said on Feb. 9. "This clearly was not done in March and April of last year. We are growing weary of the responses to our objections that have no basis in fact."
She requested that the City Council rescind the current ordinance and start over.
"I know the neighborhood doesn't want to compromise," Cox said. "But the next best thing is to compromise."
The Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee is scheduled to next meet Monday, March 1. Details of how to log on will be made available on the city's website as the date approaches.
