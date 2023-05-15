Councilors take on private road 'quagmire'

The City Council’s Ordinances and Administration Standing Committee has taken on what has been termed the “quagmire” of private road repair.
The council, meeting last Monday in person as a Committee of the Whole in the Harbormaster’s Conference Room and on Zoom, hashed out proposed changes to city ordinances regarding repairs to private ways, including how to deal with private roads that see a lot of cars.
Ordinance changes for private road acceptance are scheduled to come up again at the Ordinances and Administration meeting this Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Repair of private roads has been hashed out over the past year as residents and taxpayers living on crumbling private roads face expensive repairs, either by hiring contractors themselves, or having the repairs financed through a betterment process with the city. During the May 8 meeting, it was pointed out that by law, the city cannot fix these roads, beyond patching of potholes and making surface repairs.
Work that is excluded by city ordinance encompasses significant excavation, regrading, drainage work and resurfacing.
Last year, the mayor convened a Private Road Working Group, which studied the issue and made recommendations. This led to several proposed changes to city ordinances. Some of these will again be debated at this Monday’s O&A meeting.
‘Fix the unfixable’
“How to fix the unfixable,” said General Counsel Suzanne Egan. “We’ve been talking about this for a long time.”
Egan told councilors the city has the power to act consistent with authority granted by the state constitution, special or general law or its charter.
“With this notion of repairing private roads,” Egan said, “I think a lot of people, a lot of the city councilors just want to be able to have the city go out and repair those private roads with city funds, and Chapter 40, Section 1, that’s our restriction, that’s what we have to think about in terms of what we as a city can do to help fix this problem.”
Under a section of state law, Egan said, the city can make temporary repairs to private roads and the city has adopted rules to allow for this.
“In order to qualify for permanent or temporary construction or repair under this article, all private ways must have been open to the public for six or more years and must abut four or more occupied residences or operating businesses,” Egan said.
Abutters to private ways are responsible for maintenance, and the roads must be maintained to allow emergency vehicles to get through.
In the discussion last Monday, Council President Valerie Gilman of Ward 4 and Council Vice President Sean Nolan of Ward 5 said — based on the feedback of the Private Road Working Group — they want to add language to the city ordinance that: “temporary repair to private roads that are connecting streets between public roads leading to a public area or place of interest shall be prioritized for temporary repairs.”
She gave the example of Apple Street and Corliss Landing, with Apple Street getting heavy use from boat trailers.
“We are hoping that by approving this, what we are trying to do is give a little bit more support to the roads that have a high degree of traffic,” Gilman said.
Councilor at-Large James O’Hara said more than this has to be done to take care of private roads.
“The bottom line is really nothing is being done,” O’Hara said.
Paying for the repairs
Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley had a problem with prioritizing heavily trafficked private roads, saying the proposed order does not give the city Public Works director any more money or staff to do the work, and the director already has the ability to prioritize repairs. “Isn’t that what the DPW director already does in his day-to-day decision making?”
Worthley and Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil even questioned the fact that the Private Road Working Group, which included Gilman, Egan and several residents, met in private.
Egan, who staffed the meetings, said the group met as an advisory group to the mayor, and such groups are not subject to state Open Meeting Law. The group reviewed the rules, status and funding of private and public road repairs, and made recommendations to the mayor.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow said the ordinance change prioritizing busy private cut-throughs gives some wiggle room to allow the DPW director to deal with private roads that get a lot of traffic rather than fixing dead-end streets.
With a slight wording change of from “shall be” to “may,” the committee recommended the change by a vote of 2-1, with O’Hara dissenting. This ordinance change is going before the City Council in a public hearing on May 23.
They also debated proposed new rules around the criteria for accepting private roads so they can be maintained by the city, with Nolan and Gilman noting that this was not a simple prospect.
“Each lot is different and they own the property,” Nolan said. Homes may have rock walls or fences along private roads or the road may have been used to add frontage. “There’s a lot of issues where people may not want to be a public road,” Nolan said. He said everyone on the private way has to buy in to when it comes to making it public.
