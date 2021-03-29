Three city councilors want Gloucester to hire an outside expert to handle employee complaints about a hostile work environment at City Hall because the administrators who are supposed to handle those issues — including Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken — are the subjects of the complaints.
“I think it is important that we project to our employees that we are handling their complaints objectively and the administration should welcome this also,” At-large Councilor John McCarthy said. “Nobody is saying that these complaints are true or untrue at this point.”
McCarthy, Melissa Cox and Scott Memhard — who make up the council's Budget and Finance Committee — say the city should hire an independent human resources professional to take employee complaints regarding harassment or a hostile work environment and handle issues involving the city officials who are defendants in active legal filings.
The request specifies that the person hired should be “independent of any municipal insurance coverage" because those agencies are focused on protecting the city's finances and not thoroughly investigating complaints of harassment.
The city has yet to respond to their request. It is unclear how many complaints have been lodged against Romeo Theken and members of her leadership team, but several councilors have confirmed there are more than the one that has generated the most publicity.
Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro has sued Romeo Theken, general counsel Charles "Chip" Payson and Human Resources Director Holly Dougwillo, accusing them of harassing him and creating a hostile work environment because of his role in a civil suit related to the 2015 sinking of the fishing vessel Orin C.
The suit also charges that Dougwillo told Romeo Theken and Payson about the complaint Ciarametaro filed against them, even though the harbormaster had requested it remain confidential and be investigated by a third party.
'A safe place to go'
“It is important for the employees to have a safe place to go and express any dissatisfaction with their employment,” Cox said. “If the three positions named in a current and active lawsuit are defined in the HR manual as where you are supposed to go then I don’t see that there is a safe place for others to voice dissatisfaction.”
The three councilors are not the only ones raising questions about how involved city administrators should be due to current allegations made against them.
City Council President Steve LeBlanc asked that the mayor attend an executive session on March 2 to discuss who might safely investigate employee complaints when the human resources director and general counsel are named in a lawsuit, and how to secure an independent municipal consultant to provide legal guidance and charter interpretation to City Council.
“Because of the complaints that were being put forward to the administration, under the charter it says that in the determination of the complaint the mayor, chief administrative officer or general counsel will hand down the punishment,” LeBlanc said in an interview.
“We wanted to reach outside," he said, "because how do you punish yourself?”
On the day the executive session was to take place, however, the mayor sent a three-page letter notifying the City Council that she would not be attending because the meeting was “unlawful" as written questions submitted in advance by councilors were "neither collective bargaining nor litigation.
"For you as city councilors to focus on the issues behind these questions, given what we are working on, takes valuable time away from the work I could be doing with my staff," Romeo Theken wrote. "Each time I have to stop and address a rumor or allegation with the council takes time away from my goal, which is to get the city's residents vaccinated and safe and healthy and to get the city running as close to normal as possible."
Attached to her letter, the mayor provided answers to the councilors' questions, calling the request to hire external legal counsel "contrary to the ordinance" and "hypocritical."
She said any subsequent allegations regarding the current lawsuit would be handled by attorneys Regina Ryan or John Davis, who are retained through the city's insurer, the Massachusetts Intermunicipal Insurance Association.
'It will run its course'
When asked to have an independent management audit of the legal and human resource departments, Romeo Theken wrote that she and her administration would be responsible for the implementation of such an audit.
“Our Human Resources Department is currently working on a review of the personnel policies and the personnel ordinance with an external vendor,” she explained. “Once that review is complete, we are open to moving forward to reflect the needs of the city.”
When asked for a follow-up interview, the mayor had her assistant send the Times a copy of her letter to the council's questions. Romeo Theken did not immediately return the multiple phone calls, emails and text messages requesting further follow up.
The council was not unanimous in its call for an outside human resources expert.
"The mayor addressed the question that were asked by my fellow councilors and really she did what she was supposed to do," At-large Councilor Jamie O'Hara said. "I think that the mayor has been forthcoming with information. She is basically the CEO of the city of Gloucester. I have a small business myself with just a handful of employees. You are going to have disgruntled employees. You are going to have issues that arise. Unfortunately, it is a part of being a business. The city of Gloucester is a business. I think that the mayor has been very upfront and this has been put in the hands of attorneys, it will run its course."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.