For many kindergartners, anticipating the opening day of school can be scary.
It’s going to be a day of full of new things: first day of school, likely the first time climbing aboard a bus, first lunch in a cafeteria, first time meeting new classmates and a teacher, and other firsts — some exciting, some intimidating.
Now, as the summer winds down, local education leaders are hosting the city’s annual free Gloucester Counts Down to Kindergarten fair in an effort to ease the anxieties of those early days for all incoming kindergartners and, of course, their parents. Kindergarten classes at Gloucester’s five elementary schools — including Veterans Memorial classes as the former St. Ann School — begin Sept. 7, a week after the rest of the district’s students begin the new school year on Aug. 30.
The downtown countdown — set for Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with events at City Hall, Cape Ann Museum and Sawyer Free Library — is being funded primarily by the nonprofit Gloucester Education Foundation and Pathways for Children. Community collaborators are Art Haven, Backyard Growers, Cape Ann Museum, Cape Ann YMCA, Department of Early Education and Care (EEC), First R Foundation, Gloucester Public Schools, Open Door, Sawyer Free Library, Seashore Comfort Solutions, and Wellspring. The “countdown” is modeled after a program launched by the Boston Public Schools in 1999.
The new kindergartners will have the chance to check out the inside of a school bus, which will be parked to give the children and their parents a sense of what their wheels to school will be like. The incoming schoolchildren will be given a new backpack from Pathways for Children at the countdown’s base of operations at City Hall. They’ll also be able to get a Richard Scarry book, the first of their school careers, provided by the First R Foundation. The foundation coordinates a program in which community leaders read to kindergartners and first-graders throughout the school year.
They’ll also receive stuff to put in their new backpacks: a custom — and locally-focused — coloring book from Gloucester Educational Foundation and Art Haven, seed packets from Backyard Growers, and recipes from The Open Door.
Kindergarten teachers as well as other staff representing each elementary school will be on hand at the countdown to meet the pupils and parents. More than 200 children are expected to be entering the Gloucester Public School’s kindergarten programs next month, coming from private pre-schools, Pathways for Children, other programs, or entering school from home.
Cape Ann Museum on Pleasant Street will host a treasure hunt and outdoor games at its Sculpture Garden. Children and their parents can also take a self-guided story walk of “Henry Goes to Kindergarten” from City Hall to Sawyer Free Library where the kindergartners can sign up for their first library card.
The schools’ food service program will serve up snacks for those who need fuel for dancing to live music by Jammin’ Along with You.
“We are excited to help set Gloucester’s incoming kindergarten class up for success,” said President and CEO of Pathways for Children Eric Mitchell in a prepared statement. “This is truly a collaborative effort from the community to celebrate our youngest students and offer resources for our children and families.”
And it’s all designed to take lots of anxiety out of that first day of school.