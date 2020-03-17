SALEM — State courts will largely shut down except for emergency matters through at least April 6, officials announced on Tuesday.
The Supreme Judicial Court, the state's highest court, also canceled all trials, both jury and jury-waived, in both the criminal and civil sessions, until no sooner than April 21. Any ongoing trials will be halted and declared a mistrial.
It's unclear how many ongoing trials were underway as of Tuesday that would be affected by the order. The order means that those cases will have to be re-tried.
Starting Wednesday, "the only in-person proceedings that shall be held in Massachusetts state courthouses will be to address emergency matters that cannot be resolved through a videoconference or telephonic hearing," the Trial Court announced in a press release and order.
Possible reasons for holding a hearing in person would be limited to certain proceedings where someone has a constitutional right to be present, or when there is no alternative.
Access to courthouses during those hearings will be limited to lawyers, plaintiffs and defendants, witnesses and others who might be needed for a proceeding, as well as up to three members of the news media.
There is a provision for an exception for civil trials where the parties agree to try the case through videoconferencing or some other remote means.
Clerks offices will be open with limited staff to accept filings in emergency cases. The Supreme Judicial Court has also decided to extend any statutes of limitations that might apply to criminal or civil cases that cannot be filed in time, as well as any deadlines for filing things like responses to complaints or motions, until at least April 21.
The order also extends any order that was set to expire before April 21 to that date.
The court has also decided that the period of time that courts will be closed will not be counted toward a determination of whether someone's rights to a speedy trial have been violated.
The individual court divisions – district, superior, juvenile, probate and family, and the land court – will be developing new orders to spell out exactly what cases and matters will be handled on an emergency basis.
Defendants who are being held on bail or under detention as a danger may also be able to ask for reconsideration of their status if their trial is being delayed as a result of the order. The state public defenders office had previously announced plans to ask for bail hearings in many cases that are being delayed by the order.
The court is allowing for the possibility that under "exceptional circumstances," a party affected by the order suspending all trials, or hearings such as motions to suppress evidence, where witnesses are called, can ask for an exception to be made. But those exceptions would only be made with permission from a judge, the chief judge of that court department and, if it involves a jury trial, the Jury Commissioner.
“We are having internal discussions on how we are going to proceed, but I can promise that we are going to continue fighting for the constitutional rights of our clients," said Anthony Benedetti, chief counsel for the Committee for Public Counsel Services.
The concerns are two-fold: delays in cases will lead to more time in custody for potentially innocent defendants, and conditions inside jails that pose a risk of COVID-19 exposure both to people in custody as well as attorneys who have to meet with them.
"We are currently filing motions asking for certain people who are being held on bail to be released, and we plan to demand that additional measures are taken to mitigate the spread of the virus in the correctional facilities," said Benedetti. "These are concerning times, and news is coming in quickly, but I can tell you that every decision we make will be done with our clients’ health and due process rights in mind and the health and safety or our staff and private bar colleagues."
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.