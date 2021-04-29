Court dismisses 7 of 9 Back Beach diver complaints  

ROCKPORT — The U.S. District Court District of Massachusetts has dismissed seven of nine claims made against the town of Rockport by the Back Beach Neighbors Committee, mostly regarding scuba divers use of the beach.
In the meantime, the group has filed "an additional action in Land Court seeking a declaration from the court over what they allege is their right to ownership of Back Beach, the school house lot (American Legion) and land between their houses and the western edge of the pavement of Beach Street, among other areas," Rockport selectmen said in a prepared statement.
The district court's decision concerns an amended complaint filed in September that added four counts to an initial 5-count complaint file in July 20204. In response to the September filing, the town asked the counts to dismiss all counts against it.
"While the court did not dismiss all of the committee's claims, at the 'motion to dismiss' stage, the court was required to take all of the committee's factual allegations as true in rendering its decision regardless of whether the allegations are true or whether there is evidence to support them," according to selectmen. "We are very optimistic that the court will dismiss the remaining two claims against the town going forward because the committee will be unable to present evidence to support its specious allegations against the town."
In his April 21 ruling, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton allowed two counts in committee's revised complaint to move forward. Count III alleges "In violation of State Constitutional Law, the Town of Rockport has illegally conveyed special benefits or privileges upon divers." Count IX claims town officials have violated the committee's First Amendment privileges by engaging in a "pattern of official harassment and retaliation" in regards to its July 2020 filing. This includes "obfuscated or ignored various applications of committee members in order to harass them," as summarized by Gorton.
As for the other seven counts, Gorton decided the committee failed to create convincing arguments to support its allegations.
For example, the committee claimed "that Back Beach has been treated differently from other public beaches in Rockport and that scuba diving has been treated differently from other commercial activity at Back Beach," Gorton wrote. "Not only does the committee concede that other Rockport beaches are not relevant comparators because Back Beach is 'the only beach...which is signed as public parking,' it also fails to identify any individuals or groups to which it is similarly situated, such as other residents or neighborhood associations in Rockport."
In Count II, the committee claims the town failed "to use its rights ... to mitigate the harms posed by the divers," fostering an environment where divers privately nuisance members of the committee. Similarly, in Count VII, the group argues the town is responsible for the public nuisances divers create, such as failing to adhere to safety rules and illegally parking in the neighborhood.
Regardless if these allegations are true, Gorton wrote, the town cannot be held liable. In his opinion, under the Massachusetts Tort Claims Act, town leaders are except from claims.
As for the public nuisance claims, Gorton cites a 2004 court case, Town of Hull v. Mass. Port Authority, which found "in no case ... has recovery in public nuisance been allowed against any public entity."
Count V alleges the town is misusing public funds on divers. As the town does not charge for diving permits, charges for potential police or fire details would be billed directly to the town. This claim is made under the "Ten Taxpayer Statute," which stipulates a group of ten taxpayers are needed to file suit against alleged illegal expenditures proposed by local officials.
Gorton argued this complaint "contains no allegation of an actual, forthcoming vote to raise or spend taxpayer dollars." Furthermore, Gorton stated, the "Ten Taxpayer Statue" does not cover any completed transactions made by a municipality, only proposed expenditures.
In Count IV, the committee sought for the court to declare the following: that Back Beach is included in the four "Rockport harbors" where diving is forbidden as stated in town bylaws; Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations apply to paid scuba diving classes on Back Beach; such classes are considered "commercial use of beaches," which Rockport bylaws forbid unless special permission is granted; and Massachusetts Diving Access Law or the Town Beach Regulations prohibit night diving on Back Beach. Similarly, Count VI sought the courts to declare a ban on paid scuba diving classes on Sundays under the Common Day of Rest Law.
"The committee is not entitled to such a declaratory judgment," wrote Gorton. "The court has already determined that the complaint fails to state claims for relief except as to Counts III and IX. ... Because the legality of scuba diving off Back Beach is no longer an active controversy in the instant action, the committee has failed to state a claim for such declaratory judgment or for relief under the Common Day of Rest statute."
Despite these recent loses, the Back Beach Neighbors Committee isn't going down without a fight.
"We're alive and kicking," said the group's lawyer, Michael Walsh of Walsh & Walsh LLP in Lynnfield. "Now we get to go into discovery and examine the two surviving claims. It seems like the town officials have three modes of operation — one is to steamroll over everything they don't like, second is petty retaliation to anyone who speaks out, and third is to ignore everything that blows up in their face."
The District Court case is not the only case the Back Beach Neighbors Committee has filed in regards to Back Beach divers. Earlier this month, the committee filed a suit in Superior Court alleging the town failed to properly comply with a public records request.
In March, the group filed the aforementioned case in Land Court. "There is also a claim for monetary damages that includes a demand that the committee be compensated for at least a share of parking meter funds associated with the Back Beach area" selectmen said. "The town will vigorously defend against the committee's latest claims and work to protect what belongs to all citizens of Rockport."
