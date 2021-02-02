NEWBURYPORT — Monday's snowstorm postponed the expected court of appearance of Henry Taft, a former Gloucester resident who police say barricaded himself inside his Newburyport apartment on New Year’s Day.
Taft, 57, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny from a building, vandalism, three counts of resisting arrest, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery following his arrest after a roughly two-hour standoff with police.
At Taft’s arraignment two days later, Newburyport District Court Judge Jean Curran ordered him committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation. He has remained there since his arraignment on Jan. 4.
Taft was set to appear via video conference on Monday for a status hearing and to appeal the extension of a temporary restraining order filed by his brother, and accepted by a District Court judge, on Jan. 13.
But shortly before 10 a.m., the court's clerk magistrate told Judge Peter Doyle that hospital employees were unable to make Taft available due to a lack of coverage there. The snowstorm, she said, had reduced the hospital to a "skeleton staff."
That prompted Doyle to re-schedule the status hearing until Feb. 18. Doyle also extended the restraining order against Taft to that date so the matters can be addressed together.
More than a dozen heavily armed police officers with at least two armored vehicle surrounded Taft's residence on Atkinson Street about 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, after he refused to come out when ordered by police.
Earlier in the morning, at least one witness saw Taft breaking into Newburyport One Stop gas station next to The Park Lunch on Merrimac Street and then run back to his home, carrying what was thought to be a handgun.
After SWAT members from across the region converged on the home, a negotiator was able to persuade Taft to come out about 11:15 a.m. Police closed nearby streets and sent an automated phone call asking residents near Atkinson Street to shelter in place.
In 2011, Taft holed himself inside his Ashland Place home in Gloucester, drawing police and regional SWAT police into a three-hour standoff. Upon Taft's arrest, police found guns, ammunition, a machete and pills.
