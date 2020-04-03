Court rules Cape Hedge Inn an 'inn'

ROCKPORT — The three Rockporters challenging Cape Hedge Inn’s legitimacy as an “inn” are not giving up their fight, despite a recent decision against them in Superior Court.
Mason Browne, John Thompson and Bruce Sunstein are residents of the South Street and Thatcher Road neighborhood where Cape Hedge Inn is located. For the past four years, they have argued in court that the inn fits within the town bylaw’s definition of a “multiple dwelling.” According to the town’s zoning bylaws, “multiple dwellings” are not allowed in the neighborhood.
On Thursday, a Superior Court judge sided with the defendants — Rockport Zoning Board of Appeals and Turks Head LLC, the company run by Rockport ZBA Chairman Alan Battistelli that owns and operates the inn — upholding the zoning board’s decision to define Cape Hedge Inn as an “inn.” That same day, the plaintiffs filed an appeal to the decision. An appeal case has not been scheduled by the court yet.
The distinction between “inns” and “multiple dwellings” in Rockport is a bit hazy. “Inns” are classified by the bylaw as “a building erected for or used for paying guests, permanent or transient, where over six ... bedrooms are used for such purpose,” while “multiple dwelling” are “a structure consisting of three or more dwelling units.” “Dwelling units” are defined as “one or more rooms arranged for the use of one or more individuals living together as a single housekeeping unit with cooking, living, sanitary and sleeping facilities.”
Browne, Thompson and Sunstein argue the Cape Hedge Inn is a “multiple dwelling” because the vast majority of its guests stay for extremely long periods of time. Most of them consider the inn as their permanent residence, the three claim. These arguments haven’t given the three much traction — in 2016, the ZBA said there is nothing in the bylaws that limit guests’ stays at Rockport inns, and the board itself has the authority to interpret the bylaws as it sees fit, as long as the interpretation is legally tenable.
Last May, the three residents, represented by attorneys Jeffrey Loeb and James Finnigan, filed an appeal against the Rockport ZBA in Superior Court. Opening arguments began in January.
“When you look at what is going on now, at this property, this is not a traditional inn,” said Loeb at the time. “Quite frankly, it’s not even an inn as defined in the zoning bylaw.”
Judge Catherine Blake pushed back on this, claiming that “permanent” guests are included in the bylaw’s definition of an inn, and the ZBA interpreted that phrasing as it saw fit.
“If (the Rockport ZBA) were solely looking at ... this bylaw ... and what is a guest and whatever, where this court can step in is to say, ‘OK, Rockport Zoning Board, you missed the fact that within your own bylaw, there is a completely different nonconforming use and that this property now being used falls within that,’” Loeb replied.
When asked if Cape Hedge Inn could be considered both an inn and a multiple dwelling, Loeb responded, “maybe.” But “then now it’s an impermissible expansion” if it’s considered a dwelling.
Lawyer Amato Bocchino represented Turks Head LLC during the case, while Amy Kwesell and A. Alexander Weisheit represented the ZBA.
“The board within its discretion (can) ...look at the term ‘permanent guest’ and in plain-speak say, ‘permanent’ means they can stay indefinitely, ‘guest’ means they’re not staying here for free, they’re paying to stay here,’” Bocchino said during opening statements. “I know it sounds very simple, but I think the board legally can conclude that.”
The fight against Cape Hedge Inn’s legitimacy has been ongoing since the late 1960s. Its “inn” distinction was grandfathered in after the town first adopted its zoning bylaws in 1953. Two catastrophic fires in 1968 and 1969 nearly destroyed the business, but the town’s bylaws allow nonconforming structures to be completely rebuilt if fatally damaged. Residents tried to overturn this measure in 1973 to no avail.
