SALEM — Massachusetts courts will now remain closed through May 4 except for emergency matters that cannot be handled remotely, court officials announced Wednesday.
The court system has also set up a phone hotline for the public to call if they have general questions about the status of their civil or criminal case or need to know other information such as where and how to file paperwork.
On Thursday, the court started staffing its Help Line from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The line can be reached by calling 833-91-COURT.
“For emergency matters, court users should first call their local court clerk’s or register’s offices,” said a spokeswoman.
Examples of an emergency matter would include domestic restraining orders and harassment prevention orders, arraignments following an arrest, bail and detention hearings, mental health or substance abuse commitments, and child care and protection orders.
Contact numbers for individual courts and offices can be found online on the Courthouse Locator page at Mass.gov.
“In light of the Supreme Judicial Court Order issued today that extends the previous order limiting courts to emergency matters until May 4, the Help Line is an important resource for people who need information on their court cases, who have questions regarding non-emergency matters, and who may not know where to go for answers to their questions,” said Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey. “It will also serve as a backup resource in the event a clerk’s or register’s office is closed or otherwise unable to assist in an emergency.”
Help Line staff will serve as a backup resource and will be able to look up case information and assist callers on matters in the district, superior, probate and family, juvenile and land courts, as well as with questions about probation issues.
Most of the state’s courts, except for several that have closed for cleaning, have been running limited operations with a skeleton staff available to handle matters by phone or, when necessary, in person.
But the vast majority of court matters are being postponed. Tuesday’s order pushes that date out further, to at least May 4.
It also pushes out jury trials and grand jury selection and sittings until May as well.
“All trials, whether jury or bench, in both criminal and civil cases, scheduled to begin in Massachusetts state courts on or before May 1 ... are continued to a date no earlier than May 4, unless the trial is a bench trial in a civil matter and may be conducted otherwise than in-person by agreement of the parties and of the court,” the court said.
The court still also has on-call judges and clerks available to handle emergency matters during hours when the courthouses are not staffed.
Judges and attorneys have been conducting arraignments, bail hearings and emergency requests for civil commitments due to mental health of substance abuse, and emergency hearings on child protection matters, using telephone and videoconference equipment.
