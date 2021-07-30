Gloucester’s interim chief administrative officer has plans to stay through the summer while the city prepares to hire to fill the job after this fall's municipal elections.
Frank G. Cousins Jr. has done the job since Nicole Kieser left the role abruptly this May.
“I am going to be here a little bit longer,” Cousins said Thursday. “The right thing to do, and fair to say that we will be hiring a new CAO after the election season.”
He noted that the city has offered him another 90-day appointment and plans to place a listing for the CAO position this fall.
Since the former Essex County sheriff joined the city’s staff in May, he has assisted Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken in finalizing the fiscal 2022 budget and working on capital improvement projects that will help restore the city’s infrastructure and revive the economy.
So far in his role, Cousins said “it has been going good.”
“There are not a lot of problems here in Gloucester as things are pretty well run and the department heads are doing a great job,” he added.
Before Cousins came on, Kieser was appointed as interim CAO by Romeo Theken on Jan. 26 after Vanessa Krawczyk resigned from her position as interim CAO on Jan. 25. Krawczyk took on the role in June 2020 when CAO James Destino officially retired. Kieser was the third person to fill the role in a little more than nine months.
Once he leaves his role as Gloucester’s interim CAO, Cousins said he will be “a free man.”
“My thing was to be able to help the mayor here and help the city of Gloucester,” said Cousins, who headed the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce before taking the Gloucester job. “My life is fun.”
He said he looks forward to watching his son play some football this fall and to following other passions that he has outside of public life.
“I have worked 45 years,” he said. “I look forward to taking it easy.”
