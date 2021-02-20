Cousins stepping down as Port chamber president

NEWBURYPORT — After a little over three years as president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, Frank G. Cousins Jr. said Friday he's leaving the job to take advantage of summer, continue his involvement with Anna Jaques Hospital, and enjoy watching his son Gardner play football at Stonehill College in the fall.
The one thing he won't be doing is running for mayor, which had been rumored in some parts of Newburyport.
Cousins, who grew up in Newburyport and still lives here, turns 63 in May. He said he considered that benchmark and the fact he's worked for 45 or 46 years, so he decided it was time to wind down.
"I've always had a job, always had a career. Anything I've ever done it's been 100%," he said on Friday. "And everything I've done I've liked doing."
Before being hired as president of the local chamber, Cousins was Essex County sheriff for two decades. He also had served as a Newburyport city councilor and state representative.
In spite of his previous political experience – and the fact Mayor Donna Holaday has said she's not seeking reelection – Cousins said he's done working full time.
"If you want to run for mayor ... at this stage of my life that's not where I want to be," he said. "There's always something going on. It requires full-time leadership."
When he steps down April 30, following the chamber's April 28 virtual annual meeting, he said he plans to teach one or two criminal justice courses at area colleges and devote more time to his roles as a member of the board of directors of BankProv and the board of trustees of Anna Jaques Hospital. He also looks forward to more time enjoying football at Stonehill, where his son couldn't play his freshman year because the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the season.
"Those things will keep me busy," he said. "If I do a little teaching, that's all I need. You've got to kind of wind down at some point."
Mark Griffin, a Newburyport attorney and chair of the chamber's board of directors, called Cousins' departure "a huge loss for the chamber. I'm optimistic we'll find a good candidate but we won't find anyone who has the kind of skills Frank has."
As the search for a new president begins, Griffin praised Cousins for leading the local business community through the early, darkest days of the pandemic.
"Frank showed leadership at a time when the chamber needed it," Griffin said. "The pandemic closed businesses and Frank took the lead and made sure all businesses were in contact with municipal and state officials. He advocated for them with those officials and helped with the reopening.
"It's been a long, grinding process," he said. "I have nothing but respect for all the work he has done."
Griffin said he's optimistic a new president might be on board before Cousins leaves. For his part, Cousins says he would be happy to help with the transition any way he can. He also expressed confidence in Nate Allard, the chamber's vice president and director of membership, to keep things running well until a new president is hired.
"Everything I wanted to do I've accomplished," said Cousins. "There have been lots of changes, but a lot positive. I think the business community and the greater (Newburyport) area is in a really good space. I think nothing but positive things are going to happen in our area" once the pandemic winds down.
Richard K. Lodge may be reached at rlodge@gloucestertimes.com.