Covenant Christian Academy to celebrate 26 grads

PEABODY — Covenant Christian Academy will be celebrating the Class of 2021 in-person next week.
The private, pre-kindergarten through grade 12 Christian school, will send off 26 graduates on June 12 at the school’s brand new performing arts and athletics center, which was completed in April. The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. The school is located at 83 Pine St.
The graduates are:
Rachel Bohanon
Zoe Buchtel
Katie Crowley — A.C.E. Prefect*
Jacob Enfield
Hannah Goncalves — Fine Arts Prefect*
Josiah Gonzales — Salutatorian, Chapel Prefect*
Zachery Hall
Jacob Knowlton
Brandon Kruse
Richard Li — Global Community Prefect*
Brandan Linares
Meghan MacBeath — Valedictorian, Academic Prefect*
Lilah Ma
Maddie McNeilly
David Ngethe
Zeke Ostrowski
Gabriella Perdomo
Katerina Pintone — Student Activities Prefect*
Jordan Plosker — Hospitality Prefect*
Esther Reynoso
Ethan Roth — Admissions Prefect*
Glorious Rukwaro
Nathan Sirois
Rilee Smith — Athletics Prefect*
Jimmy Yan
Ken Zhang
* CCA has prefects instead of class officers