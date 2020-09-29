State public health officials on Tuesday reported eight new deaths and 450 additional confirmed cases, along with another troubling data point: the most patients hospitalized in intensive care since July 4.
Massachusetts' pandemic death toll now stands at 9,210 and its confirmed coronavirus caseload rises to just over 129,240.
Of particular concern, the state Department of Public Health said, was the number of people receiving intensive care for COVID-19. A total of 107 patients were in hospital ICUs as of Tuesday, officials said.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 293 confirmed cases, six active, and 8,373 residents tested as of last Wednesday, same as the previous week. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 87 confirmed cases, none active, on Monday, same as last Wednesday when 2,006 residents had been tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-nine residents among the 87 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 25 confirmed cases and 970 tested last Wednesday, same as the previous week.
Manchester: 23 confirmed cases and 1,458 tested last Wednesday, same as previous week.
Local hospitals: On Monday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were two suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, down two from Sunday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, same as Sunday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.