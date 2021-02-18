The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 61 on Thursday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 15,373 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by about 1,800 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 534,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 1,000 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 270 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 70. There were an estimated more than 38,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,436.
More than 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts, including more than 937,000 first doses and nearly 330,000 second doses.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,512 confirmed cases and 39,055 tests had been given to residents as of Tuesday. At least 35 residents had died of COVID-19 complications as of Feb. 1, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10.
Rockport: 231 confirmed cases Tuesday, same as Monday when there were seven active cases. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 202 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus Feb. 9 while 8,639 tests had been given to residents as of Tuesday.
Essex: 131 confirmed cases cases Tuesday, same as Monday. There have been 43 cases this year and 88 in 2020, while 4,357 tests of residents were administered as of Tuesday.
Manchester: 187 confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 185 on Feb. 10, and 8,636 tests given.