Massachusetts reported 19 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and 509 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,342 and its confirmed caseload to more than 133,868.
There were 515 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of COVID-19, and more than 80 in intensive care units.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 306 confirmed cases on Wednesday, six more than previous Wednesday, and 10,244 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 299 have recovered.
Rockport: 88 confirmed cases Wednesday, same as Monday, and 2,490 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Sixty-eight residents among the 88 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than previous Wednesday, and 1,890 tested.
Manchester: 24 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more previous week, and 1,747 tested.
Local hospitals: On Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were four suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus, three more than Monday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unity. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.