Massachusetts public health officials confirmed 568 new cases of COVID-19 and announced the recent deaths of 23 people with the coronavirus on Thursday.
The Department of Public Health said the 568 newly confirmed cases came from tests of 14,737 new individuals. The agency said the seven-day average positivity rate for all tests conducted — including each test for people who are tested multiple times — is 1.3%.
The number of people with COVID-19 being treated in Massachusetts hospitals stands at 503 as of midday Thursday, up by four patients from Wednesday.
Since the first case was confirmed here on Feb. 1, 138,651 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 9,672 people with test-confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 have died.
-- Colin A. Young/SHNS
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 343 confirmed cases on Wednesday, 12 more than Tuesday, and 11,095 residents tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 321 have recovered.
Rockport: 90 confirmed cases Wednesday, the same as Monday, and 2,675 residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Sixty-eight residents among the 88 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the same as the previous Wednesday, and 1,300 tested.
Manchester: 26 confirmed cases on Wednesday, two more than previous week, and 2,060 tested.
Local hospitals: On Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were five suspected or confirmed case of coronavirus, four more than Tuesday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, the same as Tuesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.