On Wednesday morning, there were 65 active cases of COVID-19 in Gloucester, a drop from Oct. 19, when there were 76. According to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, there were 384 confirmed and 49 probable cases for 433 overall cases on Wednesday. The city also says 342 residents have recovered and 26 people have died due to the virus.
More than 1,200 people — 96% of them from Gloucester — were tested over two days for the virus at Stage Fort Park last week, resulting in a test positivity rate overall of 1.7%. The test positivity rate for Gloucester was only 1.8%.
"These positivity rates, coupled with our Biobot wastewater results, suggest that there is not a larger community-wide spread at play. This is very encouraging news," the mayor said.
Free drive-through testing clinics will held at Stage Fort Park on Thursday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Please get tested and help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Romeo Theken said. "Thank you to everyone who has been tested and for those who plan to be tested.
State caseload nears 143,000
Massachusetts reported 22 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 640 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,559 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 143,000.
Adding in presumed deaths, the state’s total COVID-19-related death toll now stands at 9,780.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests stood at 1.3% — up from 0.8% a month ago. The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 520 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of COVID-19, and more than 90 in intensive care units.
The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 512, up from 367 about a month ago.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,306.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 65 active cases among 384 confirmed cases Wednesday, 11 more than Monday. More than 11,095 residents had been tested as of last Wednesday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 342 have recovered.
Rockport: 91 confirmed cases Monday, one more than last Wednesday when 2,675 had been residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy residents among the 91 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases last Wednesday, the same as the previous Wednesday, and 1,300 tested.
Manchester: 27 confirmed cases on Wednesday, one more than previous week when 2,060 residents had been tested.
Local hospitals: On Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were three suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, the same as Monnday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.