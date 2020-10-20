Massachusetts reported five newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and about 820 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,537 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 142,300.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests stood at 1.3% — up from 0.8% a month ago. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 500 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, and more than 90 in intensive care units.
The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 500, up from 364 about a month ago.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,293.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 76 active cases among 382 confirmed cases Monday, 27 more than on Friday. More than 11,095 residents had been tested as of last Wednesday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 329 have recovered.
Rockport: 91 confirmed cases Monday, one more than last Wednesday when 2,675 had been residents tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy residents among the 91 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases last Wednesday, the same as the previous Wednesday, and 1,300 tested.
Manchester: 26 confirmed cases last Wednesday, two more than previous week, and 2,060 tested.
Local hospitals: On Monday at 5 p.m. at Beverly Hospital, there were three suspected or confirmed casez of coronavirus, two more than Sunday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, the same as Sunday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.