A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Brazil has been found in Massachusetts for the first time, state public health officials said Tuesday.
The person with the variant is described only as a woman in her 30s who lives in Barnstable County and tested positive in late February, the state Department of Public Health said.
The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by about 1,000 on Tuesday, while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 16.
The new numbers push the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 16,355 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 570,000.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 600 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 160 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 64. There were an estimated 25,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,773.
More than 2.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts, including more than 1.6 million first doses and 883,000 second doses.
About 946,000 people have been fully immunized.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,629 confirmed cases, 48 active, on March 10, up from 1,593 on March 3, when 42,219 tests had been given to residents. At least 41 residents have died of COVID-19 complications and 1,647 had recovered as of March 10.
Rockport: 249 confirmed cases, eight active, on Monday, up from 245 on March 8. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 216 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of Feb. 9 while 9,349 tests had been given to residents as of March 3.
Essex: 149 confirmed cases Tuesday, up from 143 on March 2, when 4,796 tests of residents had been administered. There have been 61 cases between Jan. 1 and March 16 and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 200 confirmed cases, three active, on March 10, up from 198 on March 3 when more than 9,529 tests had been given.