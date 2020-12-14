Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 674 confirmed cases, of which 107 were active, on Wednesday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 606 had recovered as of Wednesday. As of Thursday, 22,380 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 119 confirmed cases Thursday, up two from Dec. 7. As of last Monday, there were 10 active cases in town and forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-eight residents among the 117 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus while at least 4,774 residents have been tested as of Thursday.
Essex: 49 confirmed cases Thursday, and 2,385 tested.
Manchester: 75 confirmed cases Thursday, and 4,313 tested.