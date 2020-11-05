The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb at a worrisome pace in Massachusetts as the state wrestles with a new spike in the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Massachusetts reported 23 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 1,760 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest since the spring when the state was struggling to emerge from the grips of the first wave of the disease.
The new report pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,859 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 160,700.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were nearly 500 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 115 in intensive care units.
The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 6,464.
— Associated Press
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:
Gloucester: 411 confirmed cases Monday, 7 more than Oct. 28. As of Oct. 28, 15,307 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 419 have recovered as of Monday.
Rockport: 93 confirmed cases Monday, the same as Oct. 28 when 3,201 residents has been tested. As of Monday, forty-four of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Seventy-three residents among the 93 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 29 confirmed cases, 1,529 tested on Oct. 28.
Manchester: 28 confirmed cases Oct. 28, and 2,432 tested.